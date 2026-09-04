What is Click to Pay and is it safe?

Click to Pay is a secure express online checkout option that lets you pay with an eligible Visa card at participating merchants, using your email or mobile number for verification, without entering your cards details each time. It uses Visa’s secure technology and a one-time code may be used to confirm your payment. Your card details aren’t shared with the merchant.

Your Ubank Visa debit card(s) will automatically be enrolled in Click to Pay using the contact details we have on file for you.