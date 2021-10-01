What is a Target Market Determination?

A Target Market Determination describes the type of customers who may suit our product offerings based on their needs, objectives, and financial situation (target market).

It also sets out who can distribute our products, how they can do this, and situations when we may need to review our products and the target market.

Why do we have Target Market Determinations?

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Design and Distribution Obligations and Product Intervention Powers) Act 2019 requires us to have Target Market Determinations to ensure we’re ‘getting it right for customers’ – putting you at the centre of how we design and distribute our products.

The following Target Market Determinations commence on 5 October 2021. The review triggers and reporting requirement set out in these Target Market Determinations will also commence from 5 October 2021.

Current TMDs

Here are the current TMDs for the products we offer.

Previous TMDs