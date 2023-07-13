Getting a home loan
Start your home buying journey to get on the financial fast track
Borrowing capacity
How much could I borrow?
Home loan eligibility
Let’s see if we’re a good match
How to get a loan with us
Applying for a pre-approval is easy
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Buying a property
Get help on your home buying journey
I’m buying my first home
I’m looking to invest
Tips and guides
Explore a few tips to buying a property
Check out our guides
How to stay within your budget at auction
Here’s some ways to step up your auction strategy and land your dream home for a dream price.
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Buyer's agents, solicitors and conveyancers
Here's why you may need an agent, conveyancer and solicitor when buying a new home.
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Can a HECS-HELP debt affect your home loan application?
A quick guide to how a study loan can affect your application for a home loan.
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