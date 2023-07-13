Getting a home loan

Start your home buying journey to get on the financial fast track

Borrowing capacity

How much could I borrow?

  • Award winning home loans
  • pay off loan faster
    Pay down your loan faster
  • Talk with a real person
  • Stop watch icon
    Get a quick decision

Home loan eligibility

Let’s see if we’re a good match

View rates and fees

How to get a loan with us

Applying for a pre-approval is easy

Ready to chat about buying?

Book a call

Buying a property

Get help on your home buying journey

Tips and guides

Explore a few tips to buying a property

Buying A Home
How to stay within your budget at auction
6 Sep 2022
Here’s some ways to step up your auction strategy and land your dream home for a dream price.
Read more
Buying A Home
Buyer's agents, solicitors and conveyancers
6 Sep 2022
Here's why you may need an agent, conveyancer and solicitor when buying a new home.
Read more
Buying A Home
Can a HECS-HELP debt affect your home loan application?
9 Oct 2026
A quick guide to how a study loan can affect your application for a home loan.
Read more
Check out our guides

All the fine print

Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?

Apply now
Book a call
Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?