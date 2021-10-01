Get your money moving

spend straightaway

Spend account

Spending you can feel good about

  • It’s okay to see other banks – connect your accounts from over 140 financial institutions to see them all in one app.

  • Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills and subscriptions from over 200 companies.

  • Spend your money your way, straightaway. Set up your digital wallet with Apple Pay, Google Pay™, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.

  • Tired of wondering where your money went? Spending Footprint automatically sorts your transactions into categories for you.

Meet our Spend account
Save account

Become a more successful saver

  • Earn interest up to 1.35% p.a. on a combined balance of up to $250K across all your Save accounts.

  • To earn bonus interest, you’ll just need to have a Spend account and deposit $200+ per month (not including internal transfers) into any of your Spend and Save accounts.

  • Set up a savings target for each of your Save accounts and get your savings on track.

  • We’ll send you friendly nudges to help you earn your bonus interest.

Meet our Save account
Home loans

Choose a home loan to get on the financial fast track

  • Variable rates from 2.14% p.a. | 2.15% p.a. comparison rate¹, for owner occupied, principal and interest loans up to 60% LVR.

  • Get the option of 100% interest offset with multiple Spend and Save accounts and pay off your loan faster.

  • Budget with confidence by locking in a rate for up to 5 years with our Own fixed loan.

  • Skip the never-ending forms and sign up from home with our simple online application process.

Get to know our home loans

Why ubank

We’ll help give you momentum with money

  • No fees icon
    Forget fees

    No monthly fees on any of your Spend or Save accounts

  • Government Guarantee

    Deposits guaranteed up to $250k per customer²

  • See your money anywhere

    Use our award-winning app to manage your money on the go

  • Talk with a real person

    Get help from a friendly member of our Australian-based team

