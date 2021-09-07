What makes Ubank different?

Your money organised around you

The benefits of Ubank

Why we’re better for you

  • Change how U bank
  • No fees from Ubank
  • 18 years of reliability
  • Local support every day
  • Spending Insights
  • Savings Targets
  • High bonus interest
  • Safe & secure

Don’t just take it from us...

The experts also say Ubank is money done better.

Our home loans

Pick a home loan that works for you

Home loans done better for you

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Owner occupied • P&I • up to 60% LVR
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Home loans done better for you

Our history

Australia's choice for digital banking

  • Years of serving Aussies

  • M+

    Ubank customers

  • .

    Average app store rating

Articles about money & banking

Let’s talk about money

Money Matters
How compound interest can help your savings grow
15 Sep 2026
Here’s a quick explanation of what compound interest is and how an account featuring compound interest can help boost your savings.
Read more
Money Matters
Top passive income ideas
15 May 2022
We all dream of working less and earning more, right? Passive incomes are a great way to boost your earnings with little to no ongoing extra effort.
Read more
Money Matters
The perks of having Ubank accounts
14 Apr 2026
Our Spend and Save accounts come with their own great perks to help you make the most of your money.
Read more
Explore all articles

FAQs

Questions u might ask

Find more FAQs

All the fine print

4.7 on App Store
4.6 on Google Play

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