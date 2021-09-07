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How compound interest can help your savings grow
Here’s a quick explanation of what compound interest is and how an account featuring compound interest can help boost your savings.
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Top passive income ideas
We all dream of working less and earning more, right? Passive incomes are a great way to boost your earnings with little to no ongoing extra effort.
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The perks of having Ubank accounts
Our Spend and Save accounts come with their own great perks to help you make the most of your money.
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