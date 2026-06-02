Home loan interest rates and fees

Ubank home loan rates
See how we compare
Choose your loan type below to see indicative rates based on your Loan to Value Ratio.
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
Your interest rate can change and your repayments will pay down your loan balance over time as well as interest.
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.36%
6.34%
6.36%
6.39%
6.41%
6.94%
6.96%
7.24%
7.26%
8.25%
8.27%
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
Your interest rate can change and your repayments will pay down your loan balance over time as well as interest.
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.36%
6.34%
6.36%
6.39%
6.41%
6.94%
6.96%
7.24%
7.26%
8.25%
8.27%
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
Your interest rate can change and your repayments will pay down your loan balance over time as well as interest.
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.58%
6.34%
6.58%
6.39%
6.63%
6.94%
7.17%
7.24%
7.47%
8.40%
8.62%
VariableInterest only (IO)
Your interest rate can change over time and, during the interest only period, your repayments will only pay interest.
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.65%
6.69%
6.69%
6.71%
6.74%
6.76%
9.00%
8.89%
FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) with a
Your interest rate won’t change for the fixed period, and your repayments will pay down your loan balance as well as interest.
Loan term
Interest rate p.a.
6.74%
6.62%
6.79%
6.67%
6.84%
6.72%
6.99%
6.87%
FixedInterest only (IO) with a
Your interest rate won’t change, and your repayments will only pay the interest on your loan balance during the fixed rate period.
Loan term
Interest rate p.a.
6.84%
6.63%
6.84%
6.67%
6.89%
6.72%
7.04%
6.86%
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Ubank home loan fees
Our fees & what they’re for
Our fees & what they’re for
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
$250
$250
$250
To check your property’s value lines up with the price you’re paying. We’ll cover your first property valuation, up to $360.
To lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from the application date.
N/A
N/A
$500
To discharge your home loan at your request.
$300 per property
$300 per property
$300 per property
Loan advance fee
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
Valuation fee
To check your property’s value lines up with the price you’re paying. We’ll cover your first property valuation, up to $360.
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes to your loan.
Rate lock (optional)
To lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from the application date.
Discharge fee
To discharge your home loan at your request.
$250
$250
$250
$0
N/A
N/A
$500
$300 per property
$300 per property
$300 per property