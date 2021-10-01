Home loan interest rates and fees

Here’s all our cards on the table
We’ve put together all the rates and fees for each of our home loans. If any of the following terms sound foreign to you, we’ve got a breakdown of some of the home loan lingo.
Neat variable home loan rates
Take it back to basics with no annual fee and a low variable rate.
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
|Loan to value ratio (LVR)
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a. 1
Up to 60%
2.14%
2.15%
Up to 70%
2.24%
2.25%
Up to 80%
2.34%
2.35%
Up to 85%
2.79%
2.81%
Neat standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.00%
4.02%
Own variable home loan rates
Get variable rates with lots of options and 100% interest offset with multiple Spend and Save accounts.
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
|Loan to value ratio (LVR)
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a. 1
Up to 60%
2.39%
2.68%
Up to 70%
2.44%
2.73%
Up to 80%
2.49%
2.78%
Up to 85%
2.99%
3.27%
Own standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.15%
4.41%
VariableInterest only (IO)
|Loan to value ratio (LVR)
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a. 1
Up to 60%
2.99%
2.86%
Up to 70%
3.04%
2.91%
Up to 80%
3.09%
2.96%
Own standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.75%
4.62%
Own fixed home loan rates
Avoid the unexpected by fixing your rate for up to 5 years.
FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) up to 80% LVR
|Term
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a. 1
(60% revert variable rate)
1 year
3.24%
from 2.75%
2 year
4.10%
from 2.97%
3 year
4.50%
from 3.21%
5 year
4.80%
from 3.64%
FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) up to 85% LVR
|Term
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a. 1
1 year
3.44%
3.31%
2 year
4.30%
3.49%
3 year
4.70%
3.70%
5 year
5.00%
4.08%
FixedInterest only (IO)
|Term
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a. 1
(60% revert variable rate)
1 year
3.88%
from 2.80%
2 year
4.74%
from 3.06%
3 year
5.14%
from 3.34%
5 year
5.44%
from 3.84%
Our key home loan fees
Here are some of the key fees you might pay with each loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.
|Neat variable
|Own variable
|Own fixed
Loan advance fee
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
$250
$250
$250
Valuation fee
We’ll cover any valuation under $360. If it’s more, we’ll pay the first $360.
Free
up to $360
Free
up to $360
Free
up to $360
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes to your loan.
$0
$250 p.a.
Covers up to 5 Own split loans
$250 p.a.
Covers up to 5 Own split loans
Rate lock (optional)
Lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from the application date.
$500
Discharge fee
To discharge your property at your request.
$300
per property
$300
per property
$300
per property