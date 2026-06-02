Home loan interest rates and fees

Ubank home loan rates

See how we compare

Choose your loan type below to see indicative rates based on your Loan to Value Ratio.

VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)

Your interest rate can change and your repayments will pay down your loan balance over time as well as interest.

Variable Principal and interest (P&I)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.36%
6.34%
6.36%
6.39%
6.41%
6.94%
6.96%
7.24%
7.26%
8.25%
8.27%

VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)

Your interest rate can change and your repayments will pay down your loan balance over time as well as interest.

Variable Principal and interest (P&I)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.36%
6.34%
6.36%
6.39%
6.41%
6.94%
6.96%
7.24%
7.26%
8.25%
8.27%

VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)

Your interest rate can change and your repayments will pay down your loan balance over time as well as interest.

Variable Principal and interest (P&I)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.58%
6.34%
6.58%
6.39%
6.63%
6.94%
7.17%
7.24%
7.47%
8.40%
8.62%

VariableInterest only (IO)

Your interest rate can change over time and, during the interest only period, your repayments will only pay interest.

Variable Interest only (IO)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.65%
6.69%
6.69%
6.71%
6.74%
6.76%
9.00%
8.89%

FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) with a

Your interest rate won’t change for the fixed period, and your repayments will pay down your loan balance as well as interest.

Fixed Principal and interest (P&I) with a — LVR up to 60%
Loan term
Interest rate p.a.
6.74%
6.62%
6.79%
6.67%
6.84%
6.72%
6.99%
6.87%

FixedInterest only (IO) with a

Your interest rate won’t change, and your repayments will only pay the interest on your loan balance during the fixed rate period.

Fixed Interest only (IO) with a — LVR up to 60%
Loan term
Interest rate p.a.
6.84%
6.63%
6.84%
6.67%
6.89%
6.72%
7.04%
6.86%

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Ubank home loan fees

Our fees & what they’re for

Our fees & what they’re for

To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
Neat Variable
$250
Flex variable
$250
Flex fixed
$250
To check your property’s value lines up with the price you’re paying. We’ll cover your first property valuation, up to $360.
Neat Variable
Flex variable
Flex fixed
To manage accounts and any changes to your loan.
Neat Variable
$0
Flex variable
Flex fixed
To lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from the application date.
Neat Variable
N/A
Flex variable
N/A
Flex fixed
$500
To discharge your home loan at your request.
Neat Variable
$300 per property
Flex variable
$300 per property
Flex fixed
$300 per property
Loan advance fee
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
Valuation fee
To check your property’s value lines up with the price you’re paying. We’ll cover your first property valuation, up to $360.
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes to your loan.
Rate lock (optional)
To lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from the application date.
Discharge fee
To discharge your home loan at your request.
$250
$250
$250
$0
N/A
N/A
$500
$300 per property
$300 per property
$300 per property
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All the fine print

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