Interest rates and fees

Home loan interest rates and fees

Here’s all our cards on the table

We’ve put together all the rates and fees for each of our home loans. If any of the following terms sound foreign to you, we’ve got a breakdown of some of the home loan lingo.

Neat variable home loan rates

Take it back to basics with no annual fee and a low variable rate.

VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)

Neat Owner occupier variable P&I home loan rates
Loan to value ratio (LVR)Interest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a. 1
Up to 60%
2.14%
2.15%
Up to 70%
2.24%
2.25%
Up to 80%
2.34%
2.35%
Up to 85%
2.79%
2.81%
Neat standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.00%
4.02%

Own variable home loan rates

Get variable rates with lots of options and 100% interest offset with multiple Spend and Save accounts.

VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)

Own Owner occupied variable P&I home loan rates
Loan to value ratio (LVR)Interest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a. 1
Up to 60%
2.39%
2.68%
Up to 70%
2.44%
2.73%
Up to 80%
2.49%
2.78%
Up to 85%
2.99%
3.27%
Own standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.15%
4.41%

VariableInterest only (IO)

Own Owner occupied variable IO home loan rates
Loan to value ratio (LVR)Interest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a. 1
Up to 60%
2.99%
2.86%
Up to 70%
3.04%
2.91%
Up to 80%
3.09%
2.96%
Own standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.75%
4.62%

Own fixed home loan rates

Avoid the unexpected by fixing your rate for up to 5 years.

FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) up to 80% LVR

Own Owner occupied fixed P&I home loan rates up to 80% LVR
TermInterest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a. 1
(60% revert variable rate)
1 year
3.24%
from 2.75%
2 year
4.10%
from 2.97%
3 year
4.50%
from 3.21%
5 year
4.80%
from 3.64%

FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) up to 85% LVR

Own Owner occupied fixed P&I home loan rates up to 85% LVR
TermInterest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a. 1
1 year
3.44%
3.31%
2 year
4.30%
3.49%
3 year
4.70%
3.70%
5 year
5.00%
4.08%

FixedInterest only (IO)

Own Owner occupied fixed IO home loan rates
TermInterest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a. 1
(60% revert variable rate)
1 year
3.88%
from 2.80%
2 year
4.74%
from 3.06%
3 year
5.14%
from 3.34%
5 year
5.44%
from 3.84%

Our key home loan fees

Here are some of the key fees you might pay with each loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.

Key home loan fees
Neat variableOwn variableOwn fixed
Loan advance fee

To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.

$250
$250
$250
Valuation fee

We’ll cover any valuation under $360. If it’s more, we’ll pay the first $360.

Free
up to $360
Free
up to $360
Free
up to $360
Annual fee

To manage accounts and any changes to your loan.

$0
$250 p.a.
Covers up to 5 Own split loans
$250 p.a.
Covers up to 5 Own split loans
Rate lock (optional)

Lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from the application date.

$500
Discharge fee

To discharge your property at your request.

$300
per property
$300
per property
$300
per property
