Complaints policy

Making our customers happy is what drives us so if there’s something that’s not working for you, we want to hear about it. We’ll work to do our best to resolve your concerns quickly while ensuring our handling of your complaint is conducted with honesty, consistency and fairness.

How can I make a complaint and how long will it take to resolve?

You can submit a complaint to us using our website form, by calling us on 13 30 80 or by email through our app.

We’ll let you know that we have received your complaint as soon as we can. We aim to resolve complaints within 30 days. A shorter 21 day timeframe applies to complaints about financial hardship and debt collection. If we can’t resolve your complaint within these timeframes, we’ll tell you the reason for the delay, give you a date you can expect to hear an outcome and continue to update you on the progress.

Can I nominate someone else to handle my complaint for me?

You can allow someone else to manage your complaint for you, for example, a friend or family member, a legal representative or financial counsellor. We’ll talk to your representative after we have your permission.

What happens if I need urgent assistance?

Please let us know if you are facing any special circumstances so that we can prioritise your complaint. We’ll treat your personal circumstances with sensitivity and respect and look for ways to provide you with additional support.

Will it cost me anything to complain?

We won’t charge you any fees for handling your complaint.

What if my concern is about my personal information or my data?

We want to make sure you have confidence in how we handle your personal information including credit-related information. Our privacy policy outlines how we handle your personal information, what to do if you have a privacy concern and how to escalate complaints where you remain unhappy with our response.

Our Consumer Data Right (CDR) Policy describes how we handle your consumer data (information you have allowed us to share with accredited organisations under Consumer Data Right law). The policy also covers making a complaint with us and what to do if you remain unhappy with our response.

What if I am unsatisfied with your response to my complaint?

In the unlikely event that you are not happy with how we’ve resolved your complaint, you can seek assistance from Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), the free and independent external dispute resolution service.

Australian Financial Complaints Authority

Visit: Home | Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)

Email: info@afca.org.au

Call: 1800 931 678

Mail: GPO Box 3, Melbourne VIC 3001