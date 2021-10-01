Why our Save account
What's in it for you
Our great savings interest rate
What makes up our total interest rate
This rate is variable and subject to change. Interest is calculated on your Save balance daily and paid monthly. See what makes you eligible for bonus interest.
Want bonus interest on all your Save accounts?
Don’t we all! You’ll need a Spend account and deposit $200+ per month into any of your Spend or Save accounts (not including internal transfers) to get the bonus interest rate and that’s it.
Take money out at any time without affecting your bonus rate.
Open up to 10 Save accounts and get bonus interest on all of them, including shared Save accounts.
Get bonus interest on a combined balance of up to $250K across all your Save accounts.
Don’t miss out on bonus interest with the help of our friendly nudges.
Give us a go and score $20!
Get set up in 2 mins and use the referral code BONUS20 to get $20 after 3 card purchases in your first 30 days.
App experience
Explore how we are different
We’re not like other banks. We’ll help you hit targets, access your savings when you need to and give you the visibility you need.
Hit all your savings targets, right on the money
Create up to 10 Save accounts and set targets on any of them.
We’ll help you smash your goals. Tell us when you want to hit your target and we can show you how to get there one step at a time.
Edit your target at any time and we’ll adjust your plan to get there.
Pay straight from your Save account
No more transferring to your Spend accounts just to cover those upcoming bills.
Make payments, set up direct debits and pay bills using BPAY straight from your Save accounts just to make your life a little easier.
Instant access to your savings when you need it
Transfers in and out of your Save account are instant via PayID and Osko (if the other bank has it).
Life happens, so you can take money out at any time without affecting your bonus interest rate – it’s your money after all!
It’s okay to see other banks
You can connect accounts from over 140 financial institutions – we don’t get jealous
You can even connect your super and investments to get the big picture experience when you check in on your money.
Our total savings graphs is an easy way to visualise how much you’ve saved across all your connected accounts.
Plus get a Spend account
When you join ubank, you’ll get 2 accounts, a Spend and a Save. Our Spend account comes with loads of handy insights and no everyday fees.
Join us
How to get started with ubank
Start using your Spend and Save accounts in just 2 minutes.
Download the app
Enter your ID and personal details
Start using your new accounts
To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.