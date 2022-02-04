Why choose a Ubank savings account?

Get better at saving with…

  • Simple bonus interest
  • Goal oriented savings
  • Autosave
  • Secure savings

How Ubank bonus interest works

Earn more on more of your savings

Welcome Bonus Rate (up to 4 months)

$0 up to $1M6.25 % p.a.
$0$100K$250K$1M

Everyday Bonus Rate (ongoing)

$0 up to $1M5.35 % p.a.
$0$100K$250K$1M
Download the app

A highly recommended savings account

Grow your savings with a high interest, highly awarded Ubank Save account

How to earn bonus interest at Ubank

Good things come to those who save

  • Total savings explained

    Total savings explained

    Your total savings is the combined balance of your Save accounts, not including Spend or Bills accounts.1

  • Grow your balance

    Grow your balance

    Make sure you grow your total savings by $1 each month to earn bonus interest, with helpful reminders in the app.

  • Earn your interest

    Earn your interest

    Bonus interest is paid on all your savings up to $1,000,000 when you meet the criteria by the end of the month.

Conditions apply to earning bonus interest at Ubank
Download the app

Saving accounts with Ubank

Explore our Savings accounts

Save accounts

Open an account

Shared Save accounts

Open an account
  • New guitar
  • New car
  • Dinner with friends
  • Shop
  • The wedding
  • Marathon
  • Scuba gear
  • Kids
  • Beach holiday
  • New job
  • Home renovation
  • Piano lessons
  • Daily coffee
  • Trip to Japan
  • Road trip
  • World Cup
  • Movies
  • PS5
  • Cruise
  • House Deposit
  • University
  • Christmas gifts
  • Pet expenses
  • Local league
  • Wellness retreat

The benefits of Ubank savings accounts

Saving better starts Now

Download the app
See what you're savings for

How Ubank can help you save better

See your savings come to life

Create up to 10 Save accounts for big and small goals

Create up to 10 Save accounts for big and small goals

Get extra help sticking to your goals with Savings Targets

Get extra help sticking to your goals with Savings Targets

Seeing other banks? Connect your other accounts in the Ubank app.

Seeing other banks? Connect your other accounts in the Ubank app.

Explore app features

Articles about saving better

Tips to build better savings habits

Money Matters
How compound interest can help your savings grow
15 Sep 2026
Here’s a quick explanation of what compound interest is and how an account featuring compound interest can help boost your savings.
Read more
Money Matters
Top passive income ideas
15 May 2022
We all dream of working less and earning more, right? Passive incomes are a great way to boost your earnings with little to no ongoing extra effort.
Read more
Money Matters
The perks of having Ubank accounts
14 Apr 2026
Our Spend and Save accounts come with their own great perks to help you make the most of your money.
Read more
Explore all articles

What you need to join Ubank

Ready to start saving?

Download the app

FAQs

Have any questions?

Find more FAQs

All the fine print