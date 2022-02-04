Why choose a Ubank savings account?
Get better at saving with…
How Ubank bonus interest works
Earn more on more of your savings
Welcome Bonus Rate (up to 4 months)
$0 up to $1M6.25 % p.a.
$0$100K$250K$1M
Everyday Bonus Rate (ongoing)
$0 up to $1M5.35 % p.a.
$0$100K$250K$1M
A highly recommended savings account
Grow your savings with a high interest, highly awarded Ubank Save account
How to earn bonus interest at Ubank
Good things come to those who save
Total savings explained
Your total savings is the combined balance of your Save accounts, not including Spend or Bills accounts.1
Grow your balance
Make sure you grow your total savings by $1 each month to earn bonus interest, with helpful reminders in the app.
Earn your interest
Bonus interest is paid on all your savings up to $1,000,000 when you meet the criteria by the end of the month.
Saving accounts with Ubank
Explore our Savings accounts
Save accounts
Shared Save accounts
- New guitar
- New car
- Dinner with friends
- Shop
- The wedding
- Marathon
- Scuba gear
- Kids
- Beach holiday
- New job
- Home renovation
- Piano lessons
- Daily coffee
- Trip to Japan
- Road trip
- World Cup
- Movies
- PS5
- Cruise
- House Deposit
- University
- Christmas gifts
- Pet expenses
- Local league
- Wellness retreat
How Ubank can help you save better
See your savings come to life
Create up to 10 Save accounts for big and small goals
Get extra help sticking to your goals with Savings Targets
Seeing other banks? Connect your other accounts in the Ubank app.
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Tips to build better savings habits
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