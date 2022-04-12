Home loan calculators

Tools and calculators

Our home loan calculators

Use our home loan calculators to see what you can borrow, or how much you could save by refinancing.

Get a breakdown of our home loans

Check these useful links for help on choosing your loan.

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Tips and guides

Learn more about home loans

Refinancing
Checklist for refinancing a mortgage
31 Jan 2023
To make it easier for you, we’ve done the groundwork and developed a refinance checklist to guide you through the process.
Read more
Australia’s award-winning digital bank, Ubank
Buying A Home Investing
Can I afford an investment property?
15 Sep 2026
Here are some things to consider when thinking about an investment property.
Read more
Buying A Home
Buyer's agents, solicitors and conveyancers
6 Sep 2022
Here's why you may need an agent, conveyancer and solicitor when buying a new home.
Read more
Check out our tips and guides

All the fine print

Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?

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Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?