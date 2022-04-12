Borrowing power calculator

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Get your loan done from home

  1. Simple application

    Complete our easy online application. If you need support, our lending specialists are ready to help at every step.

  2. A fast result

    We’ll review your application quickly and if everything’s good we’ll arrange a property valuation.

  3. Get settled

    Review your documents and accept your loan offer online, and we’ll guide you through to settlement.

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Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?