How much can you borrow?
Try our borrowing power calculator
Going to an auction?
Get Pre-Approved and bid with confidence
Learn more about Ubank home loans
Find the loan that makes you feel at Home
Get your loan done from home
Simple application
Complete our easy online application. If you need support, our lending specialists are ready to help at every step.
A fast result
We’ll review your application quickly and if everything’s good we’ll arrange a property valuation.
Get settled
Review your documents and accept your loan offer online, and we’ll guide you through to settlement.
Take a step closer to home
Apply now
Ubank home loan awards