The ubank defence
We’re here to help and should the worst occur, you’re still protected
The ubank defence is our promise to you that we’ll reimburse 100% of your money should it be fraudulently taken from your account, provided:
- It’s clear you didn’t contribute to the loss
- You promptly let us know when you become aware of any unauthorised transactions
Fraud, phishing and scams
Types of fraud, phishing and scams to look out for
Security alerts
Be on the look-out for suspicious messages
Tips to stay protected online
Be on the lookout
- Be on the lookout for suspicious emails, text messages and calls requesting personal and banking information.
- Never share your passwords, PIN’s, passcodes or Pattern Lock codes with anyone including ubank staff, and don’t write them down.
- We’ll SMS you one-time passcodes for online banking transactions and password resets, so it’s important to keep your phone secure.
- If you call ubank, we may send you an identification verification SMS; the message will state that this is the only code we will ask you to provide to us.
- Ensure to read the whole message to ensure the action being requested matches what you were trying to do.
Passwords
Use a unique password for each of your online accounts and make your passwords hard to guess. Your password should:
- be at least 7 characters long
- begin with a letter
- include at least 1 number
- not include your first name, last name, birth date or email address
Online browsing behaviour
- Turn on two-factor authentication for your ubank accounts and ask your mobile provider if you can do the same for your mobile phone account. This means another piece of information (such as a password, or code sent to you via SMS) is required before certain actions can be taken.
- Turn on automatic software updates to ensure your devices always have the latest software installed.
- Remember to log off when you’ve finished using Online banking.
- Avoid using computers in public places such as internet cafes, hotels and airport lounges to conduct online banking.
- Always access ubank’s website by typing ubank.com.au into your Internet Browser. Make sure the website address starts with “https” and a padlock is displayed.
- When downloading Apps, ensure they are from official App stores (Apple App store or Google Play store).
- Only perform banking on trusted devices and on trusted Wi-Fi/networks. Never accept a request to download a program or certificate to your device in order to use a public Wi-Fi network.
- If you discover a transaction you don’t recognise, please contact us immediately on 13 30 80.
If you have a ubank debit card
- Sign the back of a new card when you receive it.
- Don’t let anyone else use your card – including family members or friends.
- Regularly check that the card is still in your possession.
- Destroy your card when it expires by cutting it diagonally in half (including any embedded microchip on the card; magnetic strip and security code).
- Protect your PIN when entering it on ATMs and EFTPOS terminals.
- Try to memorise your PIN so you don’t have to write it down.
- Don’t choose a PIN that is easily identified with you for example your birth date, car registration, telephone number or your name in part or full. (If the guidelines for choosing a PIN are not followed, you may be liable for any unauthorised transactions.)
Ensure you have a locked padlock on your letterbox and shred any documents such as bank statements before disposing of them.
How we protect you
Security measures to keep your money safe
|Security measure
|What it means
SMS security
We’ll send you one-time passwords via SMS for transactions you make using Online banking as an extra security measure
Transaction monitoring
Every transaction made through ubank is monitored for anything suspicious or unusual
Transport Layer Security Encryption
Ubank’s website uses TLS (Transport Layer Security) encryption technology to protect your information. To ensure compatibility with our site, please keep your browser up to date
Banking sessions timeout
We’ll automatically log you out if you’ve been inactive for a while
Maximum transfer limits
We limit the maximum you can transfer via Online banking each business day. If you need to transfer more, call us on 13 30 80 for assistance
Lockout
After a number of failed logins, access to online banking is automatically blocked
Useful links
- Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) website where they publish companies identified as operating cold calling scams https://www.moneysmart.gov.au/scams/companies-you-should-not-deal-with
- Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) Scamwatch website to learn more about current types of scams
- The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) is a federal government led initiative to securely report instances of cybercrime. You can submit a Report at www.cyber.gov.au
- IDCare is a not-for-profit Australian and New Zealand national identity and cyber safety support service. They have a team of trained counsellors that can assist individuals facing identity and cyber security concerns. Visit: http://www.idcare.org/
Contact us
You should contact us immediately on 13 30 80 when:
- Your password/PIN has been shared or compromised.
- Your card or mobile phone has been misused, lost or stolen.
- The device you use for online banking has been lost, stolen or infected with malicious software.
- There are unauthorised transactions on your account/s or you believe your ubank account has been accessed by an unauthorised person.