What is identity theft or takeover?

This is when a criminal has enough information about an individual to impersonate them for financial gain or other benefits. Criminals can gather your details by stealing from your letterbox or through phishing scams, data breaches, social engineering, malware or hacking systems.

How does it occur?

When these criminals have enough information, they can attempt to apply for finance, open bank accounts, phone accounts or set up other services in your name.

What to look for

Always look out for changes to your account that you didn’t request .

This might include: