How we protect you
Security measure
What it means
We’ll send you one-time passwords via SMS when you add a new payee via the app or Online banking, as an extra security measure
Our team continuously monitor transactions for anything suspicious or unusual, 24/7
Ubank’s website uses TLS (Transport Layer Security) encryption technology to protect your information. To ensure compatibility with our site, please keep your browser up to date
We’ll automatically log you out if you’ve been inactive for a while
We limit the maximum you can transfer via Online banking each business day. If you need to transfer more, you may have the option to temporarily increase your 'Pay someone' and BPAY limits to up to $100,000 via the app. Alternatively, call us on 13 30 80 for assistance.
After a number of failed logins, access to online banking is automatically blocked
We'll send you a notification whenever a new device is added to your account
Transactions to some crypto exchanges have been restricted to help protect you from fraud
A passkey lets you use the security features on your device to sign in to the Ubank app. They provide an additional layer of protection against phishing and scams.