At ubank we put our customers interests at the forefront of everything we do. We are committed to acting with ethical behaviour, to fair and responsible lending practices and to the protection of your privacy.

The Banking Code of Practice (the Code) sets out standards that our customers can expect from us. The Code applies to both current and original ubank products and services.

You can access further information on the Code, read or download a copy of the Code on the Australian Banking Association’s website at https://www.ausbanking.org.au/banking-code/

As part of our commitment to the Code, we have the support of NAB’s Customer Advocate to strive for fair customer outcomes that are aligned with community expectations. You can find out more here.