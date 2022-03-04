Tips and guides
Get insights on property buying, investing, and building financial wellbeing in Australia
The extra costs of buying an investment property
Below is a list of extra costs you can expect when buying an investment property.
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Can a HECS-HELP debt affect your home loan application?
A quick guide to how a study loan can affect your application for a home loan.
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Our step-by-step guide to applying for and buying
You might have heard that preparation is the key to buying your first home. But what does that involve?
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Can I afford an investment property?
Here are some things to consider when thinking about an investment property.
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How compound interest can help your savings grow
Here’s a quick explanation of what compound interest is and how an account featuring compound interest can help boost your savings.
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How much of my income should I save?
Ever wondered how much you should be saving each paycheck? Figure out what percentage of your income you should be putting away.
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Refinancing a home loan: how it works & what to consider
Refinancing is a path many homeowners take to optimise their home loan. But what does it mean, and should you consider it?
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Scam Smarts: An Everyday Guide To Staying A Step Ahead
Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, making scams harder to spot. Here are some tips you can keep in mind to stay safe.
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Co-borrower substantial benefit
Before you co-borrow with your partner, understand substantial benefit, the risks, and how it differs from being a guarantor.
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