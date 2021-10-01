Forms catalogue
You’ll find the forms you need right here
Forms
Here’s a list of forms for our ubank customers still using original products including USave and USpend accounts, Term Deposits, Self-Managed Super Funds and UHomeLoans.
Complete this form if you’d like to add a borrower to your UHomeLoan (maximum 2 borrowers) or remove a borrower from your UHomeLoan.
Auditors should submit audit certificate requests via htttps://www.confirmation.com/ and select ubank (Australia) as the financial responder.
Note: A fee applies to Auditors submitting audit requests through Confirmation.
For any questions, please contact customer.support@confirmation.com
Should you be asked to complete this form, you will need to take it to your local Australia Post Office with your identification documents.
If applying for a home loan, please login to your Application Tracker via My Money and download the form from there. It has already been populated with some of your details and will save you time.
Complete this form if you’d like to transfer your current UHomeLoan from one property to another, without the need to pay out and establish a brand new home loan.
Fill out this form for changes to your name.
Complete this form if you need consent for a subdivision, deceased estate matter, second mortgage, lease, easement or transfer of ownership.
Whether it’s a close family member, a friend or a more distant relation, dealing with the death of someone you know is far from easy.
As you have so much to focus on at this time this form should help make the ubank side of things as straightforward as possible.
If you need to change the direct debit account for your UHomeLoan, complete this form. You’ll need to ensure all parties to the UHomeLoan have signed.
This form is to verify your employment as part of the UHomeLoan application.
Complete this form if you’d like to increase the limit of your UHomeLoan (minimum increase $20k), change your repayment to interest only or extend the interest only term.
This form allows you to nominate one person to receive correspondence on behalf of any other borrower/guarantor.
If you’d like access to your personal information held by ubank, fill out this form.
This pack outlines the two types of Power of Attorney (POA) available at ubank and what we need when a customer appoints one or more people to act for them.
This credit guide gives you important information about the credit assistance we provide for a UHomeLoan.
Complete this form to change your variable rate UHomeLoan:
- Change from ‘interest only’ to ‘principal and interest’
- Reduce ‘interest only’ term
- Split or consolidate splits
To change your repayments to ‘interest only’, please complete the Loan increase & interest only form instead.
You’ll need to complete this form if you wish to change all, or part, of your loan from variable to fixed.
If you’re converting to interest only or extending an interest only term as part of your request, you’ll need to complete the Loan increase & interest only form instead.