Media release
Customers app-laud new ubank digital look and feel
17 May 2022
ubank has today revealed a new look and feel after merging with smart bank, 86 400.
Media release
Research
Research: Social media is changing Aussies’ spending habits
5 August 2021
Australians are spending on average nearly $500 per month or $6,000 a year on discretionary items via social media.
Research
ubank Know Your Numbers research highlights 2021
31 July 2021
ubank Know Your Numbers Index data conducted and compiled by YouGov Galaxy between the 11 - 13 July 2021.
Media release
Research
Research shows the desire for financial education is increasing
27 May 2021
84% of Aussies who are yet to buy a property say they need to know more about financial products.
News
ubank and 86 400 partnership to proceed following approvals
19 May 2021
Work has started on combining the businesses to form Australia’s leading digital bank.
Research
Know Your Numbers research – key findings
15 May 2021
A majority (54%) of Australians take an active interest in managing their finances according to research.
News
ubank announces the intended acquisition of neobank 86 400
29 January 2021
ubank announced its intention to acquire Australian neobank 86 400 to form a simple, fast and mobile bank.
