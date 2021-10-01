Why our shared account
What's in it for you
With 2 cards, you'll never lose track of what's what
Our shared accounts come with a sleek new purple Visa Debit card. With a purple card for your shared Spend account and an aqua card for your individual Spend account, you can easily tell which account you’re spending from.
When you open your shared bank account, you still have your own Spend and Save accounts to use how you like!
That way, you can keep your own accounts for your personal daily expenses, a sneaky birthday present or those little indulgences that only you need to know about.
App experience
Explore how we are different
We’re not like the other banks. We’ll help you hit your shared targets, track upcoming expenses and give you the visibility you need.
Watch your savings grow together
Hit your shared savings goals sooner with interest up to 1.35% p.a. on your shared accounts. To get it, all you need to do is have a Spend account and deposit at least $200 per month into any of your Spend or Save accounts (not including internal transfers), and that’s all!
We calculate interest on your Save balance daily and pay it monthly. Our base rate is 0.10% p.a. and triggering our bonus rate will take you up to 1.35% p.a. – it’s variable so it can change.
You can get bonus interest on up to 10 Save accounts (including Shared accounts) and on a combined balance of up to $250K.
Keep on top of shared expenses
Don’t let the little things add up – get a view of what you’re paying for in the one place and take the work out of staying on top of your expenses.
Our app has built in features that help you keep track of exactly what’s going in and coming out of your accounts at a glance.
You’ll get automatic predictions of any regular payments, bill and subscriptions to over 200 companies. So, even if your partner sets up the payment, you’ll always know what’s coming.
No more endless transfers
Tired of constantly paying each other back? With a shared Spend account, you can have one account for all your day to day spending.
But don’t lose track of who got what. With each transaction, we can show you which card was used.
Start using your shared account straight away
Starting your shared account takes seconds. It’s as easy as sending an invite link to your partner-in-finance from your app.
Once it’s set up, you can use it straight away by transferring into your shared account via Osko and PayID.
You can even start spending instantly from your shared account by setting up Apple Pay or Google PayTM, no need to wait for the plastic to arrive.
Join us
How to open a shared account
Get a shared account in seconds once you have your individual accounts.
Join ubank and open a shared account in 4 steps
Both of you will need to download the ubank app
Verify your details to activate your Spend and Save accounts
Open a shared account in the app and invite your partner-in-finance
Once they accept the invite, you can start enjoying your shared account.
To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.