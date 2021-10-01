Our shared accounts come with a sleek new purple Visa Debit card. With a purple card for your shared Spend account and an aqua card for your individual Spend account, you can easily tell which account you’re spending from.

When you open your shared bank account, you still have your own Spend and Save accounts to use how you like!

That way, you can keep your own accounts for your personal daily expenses, a sneaky birthday present or those little indulgences that only you need to know about.