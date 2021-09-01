About us

At ubank, we’re on a mission to help you be more successful with money. Think of us as your daily money companion. One that gives you the ability to see your money in one place, with smart features and real-time insights designed to help you get ahead.

You’ll learn what it feels like to save more, see exactly where you’re spending and own your home faster. When you’re with ubank, we’ll help you achieve real momentum with money.

Our purpose and values

What motivates us at ubank

We’re working towards empowering the digital generation to be more successful with money. You work hard for your money, so it should work hard for you! Here are the values that drive us:

    Customer. Customer. Customer

    We put our customers’ interests at the forefront of everything we do.

    Agile and brave

    We’re constantly collaborating in new ways to create something genuinely innovative.

    Show up

    We bring passion, positivity and a sense of fun to work everyday.

    Value each other

    We respect everyone’s contribution, embracing a common goal and championing individuality.

    Frank and authentic

    We’re a high performing team who say what we mean and mean what we say.

The ubank journey

Our story so far

Ubank has been helping everyday Australians get the most of their banking since 2008, when we entered the market as Australia’s first homegrown digital bank. In 2022, we joined forces with 86 400 to leverage their smart banking platform so our customers can experience better technology and an award-winning range of products.

Our name is staying the same, as well as our commitment to helping you get the most out of your money – after all, it’s yours! We’ll continue to improve and update our technology to give our customers complete and secure control of their banking.

How we’re different

We’re not like other banks

Here at ubank, we believe that you should be able to get the full banking experience wherever you are. Unlike traditional banks, we don’t have any physical branches which means fewer costs for us and great rates for you. You can still rely on the support of our Australian-based team when you need to talk things through.

As your daily money companion, we use smart technology to bring you the most relevant information about your money. For example, we’ll send you friendly nudges to help you earn bonus interest each month – it’s all part of helping you get ahead.

Safety and security

Your money is safe with us

We operate under NAB’s banking licence which means your deposits are guaranteed up to a single total of $250K under the Australian Government’s Financial Claims Scheme, whether you manage your money through ubank or NAB.

Ubank is also 100% committed to protecting your security and privacy online. We use advanced encryption technology to safeguard your information and have security measures in place to keep your money secure. To find out more, head to our security page.

Our team

Meet our executive team

Philippa Watson
Chief Executive Officer
Brian Parker
Chief Information Officer
Matt Borg
Chief Financial Officer
Kanishka Raja
Chief Product Officer – Lending
Andrew Morrison
Chief Product and Growth Officer
Ray Jokhan
Chief Commercial Officer
Dominic Savage
Chief Risk Officer

Careers

Want to join our team?

We’re a passionate and highly-skilled team here to help Australians get ahead with their money.

