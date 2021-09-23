About us

We’re Ubank

We’re here to help you get ahead

At Ubank, we’re on a mission to help you be more successful with money. Think of us as your daily money companion. One that gives you the ability to see your money in one place, with smart features and real-time insights designed to help you get ahead.

You’ll learn what it feels like to save more, see exactly where you’re spending and own your home faster. When you’re with Ubank, we’ll help you achieve real momentum with money.

Our purpose and values

What motivates us at Ubank

  • loyalty bonus
    Delight the customer
  • agile and brave
    Agile and brave
  • show up
    Show up
  • value each other
    Value each other
  • passion
    Frank and authentic
Our story image

The Ubank journey

Our story so far

How we’re different

We’re not like other banks

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Safety and security

Your money is safe with us

Our team

Meet our executive team

Kanishka Raja
CEO
Andrew Morrison
Chief Customer and Digital Officer
Dina Kotsopoulos
Chief Product Officer
Ray Jokhan
Chief Lending Officer
Natasha Arbovski
Chief of Staff
Stephen Chippendale
Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Stanko
Chief Enterprise Enablement Officer
Sascha Hunt
Chief Marketing Officer
Sarah Babich
Chief People Officer
Chris Fintan
Chief Risk Officer

Careers

Want to join our team?

Explore open roles
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