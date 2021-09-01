We’re here to help you get you ahead
At ubank, we’re on a mission to help you be more successful with money. Think of us as your daily money companion. One that gives you the ability to see your money in one place, with smart features and real-time insights designed to help you get ahead.
You’ll learn what it feels like to save more, see exactly where you’re spending and own your home faster. When you’re with ubank, we’ll help you achieve real momentum with money.
Our purpose and values
What motivates us at ubank
We’re working towards empowering the digital generation to be more successful with money. You work hard for your money, so it should work hard for you! Here are the values that drive us:
The ubank journey
Our story so far
Ubank has been helping everyday Australians get the most of their banking since 2008, when we entered the market as Australia’s first homegrown digital bank. In 2022, we joined forces with 86 400 to leverage their smart banking platform so our customers can experience better technology and an award-winning range of products.
Our name is staying the same, as well as our commitment to helping you get the most out of your money – after all, it’s yours! We’ll continue to improve and update our technology to give our customers complete and secure control of their banking.
How we’re different
We’re not like other banks
Here at ubank, we believe that you should be able to get the full banking experience wherever you are. Unlike traditional banks, we don’t have any physical branches which means fewer costs for us and great rates for you. You can still rely on the support of our Australian-based team when you need to talk things through.
As your daily money companion, we use smart technology to bring you the most relevant information about your money. For example, we’ll send you friendly nudges to help you earn bonus interest each month – it’s all part of helping you get ahead.
Safety and security
Your money is safe with us
We operate under NAB’s banking licence which means your deposits are guaranteed up to a single total of $250K under the Australian Government’s Financial Claims Scheme, whether you manage your money through ubank or NAB.
Ubank is also 100% committed to protecting your security and privacy online. We use advanced encryption technology to safeguard your information and have security measures in place to keep your money secure. To find out more, head to our security page.
Our team
Meet our executive team
Careers
Want to join our team?
We’re a passionate and highly-skilled team here to help Australians get ahead with their money.