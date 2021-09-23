We’re here to help you get ahead
At Ubank, we’re on a mission to help you be more successful with money. Think of us as your daily money companion. One that gives you the ability to see your money in one place, with smart features and real-time insights designed to help you get ahead.
You’ll learn what it feels like to save more, see exactly where you’re spending and own your home faster. When you’re with Ubank, we’ll help you achieve real momentum with money.
Our purpose and values
What motivates us at Ubank
The Ubank journey
Our story so far
How we’re different
We’re not like other banks
Safety and security
Your money is safe with us
Our team
Meet our executive team
Kanishka Raja
CEO
Andrew Morrison
Chief Customer and Digital Officer
Dina Kotsopoulos
Chief Product Officer
Ray Jokhan
Chief Lending Officer
Natasha Arbovski
Chief of Staff
Stephen Chippendale
Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Stanko
Chief Enterprise Enablement Officer
Sascha Hunt
Chief Marketing Officer
Sarah Babich
Chief People Officer
Chris Fintan
Chief Risk Officer