Switch and save with our Neat variable home loan

Owner occupied P&I loans up to 60% LVR

See Comparison rate warning for important info

From

2.14%p.a.

Comparison rate1

2.15%p.a.

Our home loans

Get ahead with the right home loan

Pick a home loan that works for you, whether you’re looking to invest or move into your dream home

  • Neat variable home loan

    Variable rates from
    2.14% p.a.
    Owner occupied P&I up to 60% LVR
    2.15% p.a.
    Comparison rate1

    • No annual fee

    • Make and redraw additional payments at no extra cost

  • Own variable home loan

    Variable rates from
    2.39% p.a.
    Owner occupied P&I up to 60% LVR
    2.68% p.a.
    Comparison rate1

    • 100% interest offset with multiple Spend and Save accounts

    • Make and redraw additional payments at no extra cost

    Own fixed home loan

    Fixed (1 year) rates from 3.24% p.a.
    3.24% p.a.
    Owner occupied P&I up to 80% LVR
    2.75% p.a.
    Comparison rate160% revert variable rate

    • Lock in a rate for up to 5 years

    • Make and redraw additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no extra cost

Are you new to home loans? We’ve made it easy to learn the home loan lingo >

Compare all our interest rates and fees

Compare our home loan options

Home loans, like homes, aren't one-size fits all

Home loans comparison table
Neat variable
Take it back to basics with no annual fee and low variable rates
Own variable
Pay off your loan faster with 100% interest offset on your ubank accounts
Own fixed
Lock in your rate for up to 5 years and budget with confidence
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
up to $20K during fixed term
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
up to $20K during fixed term
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Own split loans
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
Ready to apply?

Home loan calculators

Crunch the numbers before you apply

Why choose a ubank home loan

    We're award winning

    Don’t just take our word, our home loan awards speak for themselves

  • Great rates

    We offer a range of home loans with great interest rates

    Apply from home

    Skip the never-ending paperwork with our simple digital application

  • Talk with a real person

    Get help from a friendly member of our Australian-based team

Apply online for a loan

Get a loan without stepping a foot out of home

    Already have a loan with us?

    Find out everything there is to know about making changes to your loan.

  • Want the key facts?

    We’ll give you the key facts you need to know about your preferred loan.

