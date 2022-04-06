Why choose a Ubank home loan
How we Lighten Your Loan
Which home loan is right for you?
Explore your loan options
We keep things simple. Ubank has a few home loan options to choose from, all with low fees and flexible features to help you get ahead.
Neat variableVariable rates fromOwner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR
Monthly repayments
$3,249.07
Estimated starting repayments based on a $500,000 principal and interest (P&I) loan over 25 years.
Flex variableVariable rates fromOwner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR
Monthly repayments
$3,249.07
Estimated starting repayments based on a $500,000 principal and interest (P&I) loan over 25 years.
Flex fixedOwner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR
Monthly repayments
$3,451.40
Estimated starting repayments based on a $500,000 principal and interest (P&I) loan over 25 years.
How to start your home loan journey
Let’s get you started
Get your free copy of Ubank’s Home Buyer Survival Guide
Get your loan done from home
Simple application
Complete our easy online application. If you need support, our lending specialists are ready to help at every step.
A fast result
We’ll review your application quickly and if everything’s good we’ll arrange a property valuation.
Seal the deal
Review your documents and accept your loan offer online, and we’ll guide you through to settlement.
Take a step closer to home
Apply now
Ready to take the leap with a Ubank home loan?
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