Why choose a Ubank home loan

How we Lighten Your Loan

  • Great home loan rates
  • No LMI
  • Apply online
  • Local experts on call
  • 10% deposit loans
  • Unlimited redraw
  • Smart Statements
  • Award-winning app

Which home loan is right for you?

Explore your loan options

We keep things simple. Ubank has a few home loan options to choose from, all with low fees and flexible features to help you get ahead.
Loan type

  • Neat variable

    Variable rates from
    Owner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR

    Monthly repayments

    $3,249.07

    Estimated starting repayments based on a $500,000 principal and interest (P&I) loan over 25 years.

    Apply nowExplore Neat variable

  • Flex variable

    Variable rates from
    Owner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR

    Monthly repayments

    $3,249.07

    Estimated starting repayments based on a $500,000 principal and interest (P&I) loan over 25 years.

    Apply nowExplore Flex variable

  • Flex fixed

    Owner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR

    Monthly repayments

    $3,451.40

    Estimated starting repayments based on a $500,000 principal and interest (P&I) loan over 25 years.

    Apply nowExplore Flex fixed
Compare all our rates and fees

How to start your home loan journey

Let’s get you started

Get your free copy of Ubank’s Home Buyer Survival Guide

Download the guide
Ubank’s Home Buyer Survival Guide

Who’s eligible for a Ubank home loan?

before you apply...

Start your application

Get your loan done from home

Get your loan done from home

  1. Simple application

    Complete our easy online application. If you need support, our lending specialists are ready to help at every step.

  2. A fast result

    We’ll review your application quickly and if everything’s good we’ll arrange a property valuation.

  3. Seal the deal

    Review your documents and accept your loan offer online, and we’ll guide you through to settlement.

Apply now

Ready to take the leap with a Ubank home loan?

Articles about property

Become a property Pro

Buying A Home
Buyer's agents, solicitors and conveyancers
6 Sep 2022
Here's why you may need an agent, conveyancer and solicitor when buying a new home.
Read more
Buying A Home Investing Refinancing
Offset accounts made simple
8 Jan 2026
The more money you have in your linked offset accounts, the more interest you’ll offset.
Read more
Refinancing is easier than purchasing
Refinancing
What happens when you refinance?
31 Jan 2023
Is your current home loan not working for you? If you’ve discovered that you’re eligible for a lower interest rate, or perhaps you simply wish to change lenders, it’s useful to understand how a refinance application differs from an initial home loan application.
Read more
Explore all articles

All the fine print

Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?

Apply nowBook a call
Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?