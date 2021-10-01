Switch and save with our Neat variable home loan
Owner occupied P&I loans up to 60% LVR
1See Comparison rate warning for important info
From
2.14%p.a.
Comparison rate1
2.15%p.a.
Our home loans
Get ahead with the right home loan
Pick a home loan that works for you, whether you’re looking to invest or move into your dream home
Neat variable home loanVariable rates from2.14% p.a.Owner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR2.15% p.a.Comparison rate1
No annual fee
Make and redraw additional payments at no extra cost
Own variable home loanVariable rates from2.39% p.a.Owner occupiedP&Iup to 60% LVR2.68% p.a.Comparison rate1
Make and redraw additional payments at no extra cost
Own fixed home loanFixed (1 year) rates from3.24% p.a.Owner occupiedP&Iup to 80% LVR2.75% p.a.Comparison rate160% revert variable rate
Lock in a rate for up to 5 years
Make and redraw additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no extra cost
Compare all our interest rates and fees
Compare our home loan options
Home loans, like homes, aren't one-size fits all
Neat variableTake it back to basics with no annual fee and low variable rates
Own variablePay off your loan faster with 100% interest offset on your ubank accounts
Own fixedLock in your rate for up to 5 years and budget with confidence
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
up to $20K during fixed term
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
up to $20K during fixed term
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Own split loans
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
Ready to apply?
Home loan calculators
Crunch the numbers before you apply
Find out if you could save by refinancing with us
See how much you can borrow and what you'll pay
Apply online for a loan
Get a loan without stepping a foot out of home
See if we’re a good fit
Check you’re eligible for a ubank home loan
Apply without the paperwork
Complete our online application or talk with a lending specialist
Get a decision fast
If your application hits the mark, we’ll let you know you’ve been approved
Accept your offer and relax
Review and accept your loan documents online, then wait for settlement
Already have a loan with us?
Find out everything there is to know about making changes to your loan.
Want the key facts?
We’ll give you the key facts you need to know about your preferred loan.