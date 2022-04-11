Why our Flex fixed home loan

What's a Flex fixed home loan?

With our Flex fixed home loans, lock in a rate and be certain of your repayments for up to 5 years. Pay off your loan faster by making additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no charge. You can also redraw up to $20K of your additional payments for free whenever you like, and split your Flex fixed home loan with our Flex variable home loan to get the best of both worlds.

  • Rate lock
    Rate lock for 90 days
  • Redraw freely
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    Apply from home
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Interest rates

Our Flex fixed home loan rates

The lower your LVR, the lower your rate.

FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) with a

Flex Owner occupied fixed P&I home loan rates up to 60% LVR
6.34%
6.13%
6.34%
6.18%
6.39%
6.24%
6.54%
6.39%

FixedInterest only (IO) with a

Flex Owner occupied fixed IO home loan rates up to 60% LVR
6.39%
6.14%
6.39%
6.18%
6.44%
6.24%
6.59%
6.38%

Fees

Here's what you'll pay

These are the fees you’ll pay with our Flex fixed home loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.

Flex fixed rate home loan fees
$250
$500
$250 per year
$300 per property
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up to $20K during fixed term
up to $20K during fixed term
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
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