Why our Flex fixed home loan
What's a Flex fixed home loan?
With our Flex fixed home loans, lock in a rate and be certain of your repayments for up to 5 years. Pay off your loan faster by making additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no charge. You can also redraw up to $20K of your additional payments for free whenever you like, and split your Flex fixed home loan with our Flex variable home loan to get the best of both worlds.
Interest rates
Our Flex fixed home loan rates
The lower your LVR, the lower your rate.
FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) with a
6.34%
6.13%
6.34%
6.18%
6.39%
6.24%
6.54%
6.39%
FixedInterest only (IO) with a
6.39%
6.14%
6.39%
6.18%
6.44%
6.24%
6.59%
6.38%
Fees
Here's what you'll pay
These are the fees you’ll pay with our Flex fixed home loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.
$250
$500
$250 per year
$300 per property
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up to $20K during fixed term
up to $20K during fixed term
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
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