Manage your home loan

Making changes to your Neat or Flex home loan

Check your loan details

Stay on top of your home loan

Need to make changes to your home loan?
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Change repayments

Change repayments

Take control of your repayments

Make and redraw additional payments

Make and redraw additional payments

Pay off your loan faster

Managing offset accounts

Managing offset accounts

Lower the interest on your loan

Update loan type or loan amount

Update loan type or loan amount

Change your loan to suit you

Change details

Change details

Need to update your personal details?

Useful links and tools

Make changes with confidence

All the fine print