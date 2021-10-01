Manage my UHomeLoan

When you have a UHomeLoan you have flexibility
‘My UHomeLoan’ is the online banking tool for managing your UBank home loan.
To access the system, you’ll need your Login ID (included in the Welcome Pack sent to you after your loan settled) and the password you chose when you activated your StarNet account. Then, simply log in to Online banking and click on the ‘Manage UHomeLoan’ button.
If you lose or forget your Login ID call us on 13 30 80. If you lose or forget your password, you can reset it on the login page.
You’ll be able to:
- View your account details
- Check your balance and interest rate
- Change your repayment frequency and amount
- Make a one-off payment in addition to your regular repayments
- View recent transactions and download statements
- Redraw funds, if available
- Get BPAY® and loan account details to transfer money into your home loan
- Transfer money between loan splits, if they are for the same property
- Change your PIN
You’ll need to complete a form if you’d like to:
- Increase (‘top up’) your loan, extend your interest only term, or convert to interest only repayments. Simply download and complete this form and email it to loanvariations@ubank.com.au
- Change the property that your loan is secured on (security substitution). Simply download and complete this form and email it to loanvariations@ubank.com.au
- Change the direct debit bank account for your home loan repayments. Simply download and complete this form and email it to advantedge.customercare@advantedge.com.au
- Add or remove a borrower. Simply download and complete this form and email it to loanvariations@ubank.com.au
- Change all, or part of, your loan from variable to fixed. Simply download and complete this form and email it to servicing.ubank@ubank.com.au
You’ll need to call us on 13 30 80 to:
- Change your repayment date
- Recalculate your minimum repayments
- Transfer $20K or more from another UBank account held in your name
- Decrease your loan facility
- Request a pay-out figure
- Change your address (note: both borrowers on a joint loan are required to call)
- Request a new PIN
