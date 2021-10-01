Manage my UHomeLoan

The easiest way to manage your loan repayments is by direct debit from a linked account. That way, payments happen automatically and on time.

You would have nominated an account to link to your UHomeLoan when completing the loan contract, so this will be set up for you automatically in My UHomeLoan. The hard work is done!

There are a range of other repayment options to choose from if this method doesn’t suit you, but we’ll still need you to have a direct debit set up should your circumstances change.

Direct credit / electronic funds transfer (EFT)

When you open your account we’ll give you your BSB and Account Number.

You can then transfer funds from your chosen bank account to your UHomeLoan. Please check with your bank first as restrictions may apply.

How to change the Direct Debit account linked to your UHomeLoan

Simply complete the Direct Debit Request form and return it to us. Too easy!

Be sure to nominate a bank account that allows direct debits. USave savings accounts can’t be linked to your UHomeLoan account.

BPAY®

Transfer funds electronically using the BPAY® Biller Code and Reference Number specific to your UHomeLoan. You can find this enclosed in your Welcome pack and online in My UHomeLoan.

Salary credit

You can make repayments by having your salary credited to your UHomeLoan.

Provide your UHomeLoan BSB and account number to your employer and make sure your salary goes into the account at least two business days before your repayment is due.

If you’d like your salary to offset your repayments on your variable loan, please give us a call on 13 30 80.