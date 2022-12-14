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What happens when you refinance?
Is your current home loan not working for you? If you’ve discovered that you’re eligible for a lower interest rate, or perhaps you simply wish to change lenders, it’s useful to understand how a refinance application differs from an initial home loan application.
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The cost of refinancing your home loan
Refinancing can save you money, but you should weigh up the costs of refinancing from your current lender
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5 mistakes to avoid when refinancing a mortgage
Refinancing can be a great time to reassess your needs and objectives. Before you start your refinancing journey, here are a few things to avoid to make for a smoother process.
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