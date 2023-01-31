Skip to content
Skip to login

Refinance and save with a better rate

Owner occupied P&I loans up to 60% LVR

1See Comparison rate warning for important info

Refinance now

From

4.74%p.a.

Comparison rate1

4.76%p.a.

Reasons to refinance

Perks of refinancing your home loan

Refinancing can help you get ahead on your loan and finances

  • Find a better interest rate to save on your repayments

  • Simplify any debt repayments by consolidating into your mortgage

  • Free up funds for a renovation, new car, or dream holiday

  • Shake up your cashflow by extending your loan term

Why refinance your home loan with ubank?

  • Interest rate icon
    Find a better rate

    To help you save on your repayments and pay off your loan sooner

  • pay off loan faster
    Pay down your loan faster

    With an offset account(s) and unlimited repayments (on an Own Variable rate loan)

  • Redraw freely

    Take back any additional payments at no extra cost on our variable rate loans

  • Stop watch icon
    Get a quick decision

    Apply online or talk to our specialists for a quick decision and easy application

Home loan eligibility

Let’s see if we’re a good match

You can have a max of 2 applicants. To be eligible, each applicant needs to:

  • be 18 years old or over

  • be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, or a permanent resident of Australia

  • live in Australia

  • be employed on a permanent, casual or contract basis (we don’t lend to self-employed individuals)

  • have a good credit rating (don’t worry, we’ll run the report for you)

  • be listed on the property title

  • live in the same household as any joint applicants.

How to refinance with us

Switch to a ubank home loan in 4 easy steps

Calculate your savings

How much you could save on your loan?

Let’s crunch the numbers. To keep things simple, we compare principal and interest payments. Use our calculator below to work out how much you can save by refinancing with ubank

Important: Savings are a guide only. They reflect the difference between the estimated repayment amounts for your loan based on the current loan balance, remaining loan term and current interest rate you have entered. To compare loans, we have recalculated a repayment amount for your current loan, using the loan balance and remaining loan term you have entered, but based on the current interest rate for a ubank home loan. The estimated repayments and savings amount are likely to change if (amongst other things) any of the following change: interest rates, repayment type, repayment frequency and loan balance. If you want to know more, check out ‘Additional calculator information’ below.

FAQs

Have any questions?

Find more FAQs

Ready to chat about refinancing?

Talk it over with one of our lending specialists.
Monday to Friday 8am-8pm, Sat and Sun 9am-6pm (Syd time)

Book a call

  • Explore our home loan products

    Find out everything there is to know about our home loan offerings

    Explore home loans
  • Refinance calculator

    Want the key facts?

    We’ll give you the key facts you need to know about your preferred loan.

    Get your key facts sheet

Ready to switch to ubank and save?

Refinance now

Tips and guides

Articles on refinance

Refinancing
What happens when you refinance?
Is your current home loan not working for you? If you’ve discovered that you’re eligible for a lower interest rate, or perhaps you simply wish to change lenders, it’s useful to understand how a refinance application differs from an initial home loan application.
Read more
Refinancing
The cost of refinancing your home loan
Refinancing can save you money, but you should weigh up the costs of refinancing from your current lender
Read more
Refinancing
5 mistakes to avoid when refinancing a mortgage
Refinancing can be a great time to reassess your needs and objectives. Before you start your refinancing journey, here are a few things to avoid to make for a smoother process.
Read more
Explore all articles