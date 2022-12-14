Reasons to refinance

Perks of refinancing your home loan

  • Interest rate icon
    Find a better rate
  • pay off loan faster
    Pay down your loan faster
  • Redraw freely
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    Get a quick decision

Home loan eligibility

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How to refinance with us

Switch to a Ubank home loan in 4 easy steps

Calculate your savings

How much you could save on your loan?

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Tips and guides

Articles on refinance

Refinancing is easier than purchasing
Refinancing
What happens when you refinance?
31 Jan 2023
Is your current home loan not working for you? If you’ve discovered that you’re eligible for a lower interest rate, or perhaps you simply wish to change lenders, it’s useful to understand how a refinance application differs from an initial home loan application.
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Refinancing
The cost of refinancing your home loan
31 Jan 2023
Refinancing can save you money, but you should weigh up the costs of refinancing from your current lender
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Refinancing
5 mistakes to avoid when refinancing a mortgage
31 Jan 2023
Refinancing can be a great time to reassess your needs and objectives. Before you start your refinancing journey, here are a few things to avoid to make for a smoother process.
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