What makes Ubank different?
Made for the way u do money
Ubank account options
Spend. Save. Bills.
Spend accounts
Bills accounts
Save accounts
Shared accounts
Ubank savings accounts
A Better Way To Save
Don’t just take it from us...
The experts also say Ubank is money done better.
3 accounts that work better together
Ubank joint accounts
For when U become two
Ubank’s Connected Accounts feature
It’s ok to see other banks
We make things easier if you have more than one bank. Ubank’s Connected Accounts feature lets you link your other bank accounts in the app, so you can see your money all in one place.
Your Connected Accounts feature links your other bank accounts in your app for better visibility
Add 100+ banks, super funds and investment accounts and see your finances better, all in one place.
See available funds, savings, and search transactions from your linked accounts in the Ubank app.
How to access your Ubank accounts
On the go or at your desk
Our mobile banking app
Desktop online banking
Why choose digital banking
Banking in your pocket
Articles about everyday money
Everyday money tips for u
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The perks of having Ubank accounts
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