Our accounts

What makes our accounts different?

Get a Spend and Save account in just 2 mins and a Shared account in a couple of seconds.

Digital card phone screen

Spend account

Spending you can feel good about

  • Say goodbye to monthly account fees with our Spend account, as well as international card payment charges.

  • Spend before your physical card even arrives by setting up Apple Pay or Google PayTM.

  • Transfer in and out of your Spend account immediately via PayID and Osko (if the other bank has it).

Save account

Save account

Become a more successful saver

  • Earn interest up to 1.35% p.a. on up to 10 Save accounts. You’ll just need a Spend account and to deposit $200+ per month into any of your ubank accounts (not including internal transfers) and you’ll get bonus interest on up to $250K.

  • Smash your goals with our Savings Targets. You can have one for each of your Save accounts.

  • No need to transfer funds to your Spend account to cover your bills, just pay straight from your Save accounts.

Shared account

Shared account

Mine. Yours. Ours.

  • Get a purple card for your shared Spend account and an aqua card for your individual Spend account, so you’ll know exactly where you’re spending from.

  • You and your partner-in-finance can stop mucking around with pesky split bills and transfers.

Our award-winning app

Our award-winning app

Our app is packed with handy features to help you sort out your finances.

  • Connect your accounts from over 140 financial institutions and get a panoramic view of your finances.

  • Keep on top of what goes in and out of your account with our In & Out feature. Set a time period that lines up with your pay day.

  • Spending Footprint automatically sorts your transactions to give you insights into your spending.

  • Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills and subscriptions from over 200 companies.

