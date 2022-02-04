What makes Ubank different?

Made for the way u do money

  • Smart savings accounts
  • Separate bills accounts
  • Better everyday accounts
  • Easy to share
  • High Bonus Interest
  • See your cash flow
  • ATM Access
  • Branchless banking

Ubank account options

Spend. Save. Bills.

Spend accounts

About Spend accounts

Bills accounts

About Bills accounts

Save accounts

About Save accounts

Shared accounts

About Shared accounts

Ubank transaction accounts

Everyday Money made easy

Explore Spend accountsExplore Bills accounts

Ubank savings accounts

A Better Way To Save

Explore Save accounts

Don’t just take it from us...

The experts also say Ubank is money done better.

3 accounts that work better together

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Ubank joint accounts

For when U become two

Explore Ubank Shared accounts

Ubank’s Connected Accounts feature

It’s ok to see other banks

We make things easier if you have more than one bank. Ubank’s Connected Accounts feature lets you link your other bank accounts in the app, so you can see your money all in one place.
  • Connect multiple bank accounts in one place to view your finances.

    Your Connected Accounts feature links your other bank accounts in your app for better visibility

  • Securely transferred to each bank to authorise data sharing

    Add 100+ banks, super funds and investment accounts and see your finances better, all in one place.

  • Search and discover accounts connected within the banking app.

    See available funds, savings, and search transactions from your linked accounts in the Ubank app.

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How to access your Ubank accounts

On the go or at your desk

Our mobile banking app

Explore our banking app

Desktop online banking

Log in to online banking

Why choose digital banking

Banking in your pocket

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Articles about everyday money

Everyday money tips for u

Money Matters
How compound interest can help your savings grow
15 Sep 2026
Here’s a quick explanation of what compound interest is and how an account featuring compound interest can help boost your savings.
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Money Matters
Top passive income ideas
15 May 2022
We all dream of working less and earning more, right? Passive incomes are a great way to boost your earnings with little to no ongoing extra effort.
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Money Matters
The perks of having Ubank accounts
14 Apr 2026
Our Spend and Save accounts come with their own great perks to help you make the most of your money.
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All the fine print