Give us a go and score $20!
Get set up in 2 mins and use the referral code BONUS20 to get $20 after 3 card purchases in your first 30 days.
Our accounts
What makes our accounts different?
Get a Spend and Save account in just 2 mins and a Shared account in a couple of seconds.
Spend account
Spending you can feel good about
Say goodbye to monthly account fees with our Spend account, as well as international card payment charges.
Spend before your physical card even arrives by setting up Apple Pay or Google PayTM.
Transfer in and out of your Spend account immediately via PayID and Osko (if the other bank has it).
Save account
Become a more successful saver
Earn interest up to 1.35% p.a. on up to 10 Save accounts. You’ll just need a Spend account and to deposit $200+ per month into any of your ubank accounts (not including internal transfers) and you’ll get bonus interest on up to $250K.
Smash your goals with our Savings Targets. You can have one for each of your Save accounts.
No need to transfer funds to your Spend account to cover your bills, just pay straight from your Save accounts.
Shared account
Mine. Yours. Ours.
Get a purple card for your shared Spend account and an aqua card for your individual Spend account, so you’ll know exactly where you’re spending from.
You and your partner-in-finance can stop mucking around with pesky split bills and transfers.
Ways of banking
Choose how you bank
Our award-winning app
Our app is packed with handy features to help you sort out your finances.
Connect your accounts from over 140 financial institutions and get a panoramic view of your finances.
Keep on top of what goes in and out of your account with our In & Out feature. Set a time period that lines up with your pay day.
Spending Footprint automatically sorts your transactions to give you insights into your spending.
Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills and subscriptions from over 200 companies.
Get ready for online banking
We know some of you have asked to see it all on the big screen, so watch this space because online banking is on its way.
