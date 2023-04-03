Things to think about before investing in property
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A guide to investing
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Can I afford an investment property?
Here are some things to consider when thinking about an investment property.
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Positive, neutral, and negative gearing explained.
Before jumping into the property market, discover which gearing strategy will work best for you.
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The extra costs of buying an investment property
Below is a list of extra costs you can expect when buying an investment property.
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