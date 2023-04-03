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Tips and guides

A guide to investing

Australia’s award-winning digital bank, Ubank
Buying A Home Investing
Can I afford an investment property?
15 Sep 2026
Here are some things to consider when thinking about an investment property.
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Buying A Home Investing
Positive, neutral, and negative gearing explained.
27 Mar 2023
Before jumping into the property market, discover which gearing strategy will work best for you.
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Buying A Home Investing
The extra costs of buying an investment property
9 Oct 2026
Below is a list of extra costs you can expect when buying an investment property.
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