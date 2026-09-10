Can I afford an investment property?

Investment loans differ from owner-occupier home loans when you consider the extra income and expense streams they can add to your cash flow. There’s also a difference between how much you can borrow and how much you comfortably should. Here are some things to consider when thinking about an investment property.

Know the ins and outs of your cash flow

In a perfect, neutrally geared world, an investment property would pay itself off at a fixed rate over the course of 20 or 30 years, leaving you with a permanently stable investment portfolio. In reality, you need to consider your incoming and outgoing cash flow before pursuing an investment property loan.

The deposit

First things first, you’ll probably need a deposit of 10 to 20% or more of the final property price before you purchase. This can be a cash deposit but if you have equity in another property (for example the home you live in) you may be able to use this to count towards your deposit.

Most lenders will require you to pay Lenders Mortgage Insurance if you have less than a 20% deposit, further driving up the price of your home loan and potentially adding years to your mortgage repayments.

Ubank will allow you to apply with a deposit of 10% of your property value without paying LMI when purchasing with principal and interest (P&I) repayments (Each application is limited to up to $2,000,000 when the loan to value ratio (LVR) is over 85%). For interest only loans, you’ll need a deposit that’s at least 20% of your property value.

Income, equity and expenses

When it comes to income, your household salary is a good starting point.

If you’re purchasing an investment property, you should also factor in the rental income you expect to receive. A good way to estimate this is by researching similar properties in the area on real estate websites to see what they are currently renting for. This can help you avoid over or underestimating the income your investment property might generate.

Equity is another factor that can help you secure an investment loan. If you already own a property, you may be able to borrow additional amounts against some of the equity you’ve built in your existing property to help fund your new investment purchase. The additional amount you may be able to borrow is typically calculated as up to 80% of your property’s value, minus the amount still owing on your existing mortgage.

While equity can be a useful resource, it’s generally a good idea not to use all of the additional funds you may have borrowed for a new property purchase. Keeping some of those funds in reserve can provide a buffer against unexpected costs, changes in market conditions or interest rate hikes, while also giving you greater flexibility for future financial goals.

Now for the expenses. Before taking on an investment property, it’s important to understand how all your current and future expenses fit within your budget. Start by looking at your existing commitments, including loans, credit cards, household bills and any costs associated with dependents. Add to that the additional expenses that come with owning an investment property, like maintenance, repairs, council rates, strata fees (if applicable), landlord insurance and property management fees.

Remember to leave yourself a buffer for those unexpected costs and potential interest rate bumps.

Factor in the future

Investing in property is often a long-term commitment, and a lot can change in 20 years. You’ll want to factor in any significant known costs, like children’s school fees, travel plans or other investments, to ensure you’re prepared for them. It’s also good to have a worst-case scenario plan in place too. Some people like to have a buffer zone of 1 or 2 months ahead of their mortgage repayments while others might take out income protection or mortgage protection insurance in case of illness or death.

What’s the difference between an owner-occupied and investor loan?

While owner-occupied loans are for people intending to live in the property they’re purchasing, investor loans are usually for people wanting to rent their property out to others.

Investor loans will often come with slightly higher rates and stricter eligibility criteria because they may be considered riskier to a lender. The uncertainty of the rental market means an investor can’t always guarantee their property will generate rental income, meaning it might be more difficult for them to make their mortgage repayments.

Use Ubank’s mortgage calculators

Don’t be afraid to use our borrowing power calculator if you’re unsure how much you can borrow. This will give you a good idea of what you may be able to borrow and what your repayments may look like once your loan is underway. You can then make a rational decision considering the above factors to work out how much is responsible for you to borrow and how much could potentially put you into financial stress.

Taking on an investment loan doesn’t need to be scary; it’s just a matter of knowing your situation and crafting a strategy around it. When done effectively, this tiny bit of work at the early stages can help you in the long run.