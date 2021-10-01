Why our app

We're constantly working to maintain and release helpful features that make our app the best in the biz.

Our latest app feature

Ever wondered where your money goes?

Spending Footprint is our latest feature. It sorts all your spending into simple categories. You’ll finally be able to see what you really spent on eating out last month!

Spending footprint
Connected accounts

Time to get a better view of your money

Safely connect bank accounts from over 140 financial institutions and take full advantage of our app’s big picture features. It’s like a party for your money and everyone’s invited.

We focus on keeping your info safe, so you can focus on taking control of your money.

upcoming bills

No more surprises with automated bill predictions

We keep track, so you don’t have to. Our Coming Up feature predicts your upcoming bills, subscriptions and recurring payments.

You don’t need to do a thing. Just live your life and when you check your app, you’ll be able to see when a regular payment is coming up for your ubank or connected accounts.

In and out

Get ahead with In & Out

Our In & Out feature helps you answer the age-old question of “am I spending more than I’m getting?”

It’s an easy-to-read graph of the money coming in and going out of your ubank accounts that helps you stay one step ahead of your spending.

You can line it up with when you get paid for maximum results.

savings target

Smash your goals with Savings Targets

Saving for a new car, or a trip overseas? You can create and name savings targets in any of your Save accounts. You can even use emojis in the target name to visualise your goal.

All you’ve got to do is tell us how much you want to save and when you want to hit your target. We’ll create a plan to get you there and help you track your progress along the way.

App features

Other handy features

Now we’ve covered the big life-changing features, here are some other cool things our app can do.

  • Rate lock
    Lock your card

    If your Visa Debit card is lost or stolen, you can lock it instantly through the app

  • visibility of your money
    Look it up with Smart Search

    Filter transactions across your ubank and connected accounts to find what you’re looking for

  • spend save cards
    Get your card deets anytime

    Need your card details but don’t have your wallet on you? See it in the app at any time

  • Notifications
    Turn on notifications

    Our push notifications help you hit our bonus interest rate, notify you when you’ve been paid and more

How to get started with ubank

Set up your accounts in 2 mins to enjoy our amazing app features.

To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

any device

Other ways to bank

Get ready for online banking

We know some of you have asked to see it all on the big screen, so watch this space because online banking is on its way.

