What makes Ubank Spend a better transaction account?
The basics done better
The benefits of a Ubank Spend account
Money the moment you need it
Spend instantly when you open an account
No need for a travel card
Take a holiday from fees overseas
Ubank’s best features and tools
Powerful features in your pocket
Bill Planner
Total balance graph
Spending Categories
Cash Flow
Budgets
Round Ups
Connected Accounts
Don’t just take it from us...
The experts also say Ubank is Money Done Better.
Turn your daily spending into a cash reward
Ubank’s other transaction accounts
Accounts made for how you do Money
Shared accounts
Bills accounts
How Ubank gives you better money insights
know where your money goes with cash flow
The Cash Flow view in your app gives you an overview of the money going in and out of your accounts.
Sync your Pay Cycle with Cash Flow for a more personal view, and get real-time insights on your spending.
See your transactions sorted into categories and merchants, with the ability to recategorise.
What you need to join Ubank
Ready to start spending?
FAQs
Questions U Might Ask
All the fine print