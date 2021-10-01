Why our Spend account

What's in it for you

  • No fees icon
    Forget fees

    No monthly fees on any of your Spend accounts

  • No international fees icon
    No international fees

    We don’t charge you for overseas or online payments

  • Digital card and coffee cup
    Start spending instantly

    Don’t wait for the plastic, add your card to Apple Pay or Google Pay™

  • Calendar
    Stay one step ahead

    Ditch nasty surprises with our spending insights and predictions

Spend straightaway

Spend straightaway with our quick payment methods. We’re not here to slow you down.

  • Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay. We also have Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.

  • Transfer in and out of your Spend account immediately via PayID and Osko (if the other bank has it).

  • Rest easy knowing your bills are paid same day through BPAY – just transfer on a business day before 6pm (Sydney time).

  • Left your wallet at home? Securely access your full card details in the app wherever you are.

Rates and fees

Everyday banking without the fees

Everyday banking Spend account fees
FeesCharges
Set up and monthly fees
Free
Payments using the ubank app
Free
Using your card in Australia

Card purchases and ATM cash withdrawals

Free

Some ATM operators may charge a fee

Using your card overseas or online

Card purchases and ATM cash withdrawals

Free

Some ATM operators may charge a fee

Direct debit dishonours
Free
Replacement card in Australia
Free

($7 for Express Post)

Emergency Visa replacement card or cash
$50

App experience

Explore how we're different

We’re not like other banks – we’re all about getting you ahead. We’ll help you track your spending and predict upcoming expenses.

Spending footprint

Spending Footprint helps you retrace your spend

  • Stop wondering where your money went, your Spending Footprint tracks it for you.

  • We’ve created common spending categories and had a go at sorting your transactions for you.

  • See how much you’re spending at your favourite stores and food spots.

Upcoming bills

Stay ahead of your expenses with automatic bill predictions

  • Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills and subscriptions from over 200 companies. Know what’s around the corner, so you can spend with a smile.

  • Gain insights into each expense, like how much you’ve paid on previous bills so you don’t get caught out.

  • If you’re a trigger happy subscriber, we’ve got your back. See the future and catch subscriptions that you no longer want or need.

Connected accounts

It’s okay to see other banks

  • Connect accounts from over 140 financial institutions – we don’t get jealous.

  • You can even connect your super and investments to get the big picture experience when you check in on your money.

  • Use our Smart Search feature to find transactions across any of your ubank and connected accounts with just one simple search.

In and out

Know your money inside and out

  • Stay on top of what’s coming in and going out of your ubank accounts with our In & Out feature.

  • Strike the balance between spending and saving by setting a time period that lines up with your pay cycle.

Explore app features

Plus get a Save account

When you join ubank, you’ll get 2 accounts, a Spend account and a Save account. Our Save account comes with no fees, great interest rates and instant access to your savings.

Join us

How to get started with ubank

Start using your Spend and Save accounts in just 2 minutes.

To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

FAQs

Have any questions?

