Why our Spend account
What's in it for you
Spend straightaway
Spend straightaway with our quick payment methods. We’re not here to slow you down.
Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay. We also have Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.
Transfer in and out of your Spend account immediately via PayID and Osko (if the other bank has it).
Rest easy knowing your bills are paid same day through BPAY – just transfer on a business day before 6pm (Sydney time).
Left your wallet at home? Securely access your full card details in the app wherever you are.
Give us a go and score $20!
Get set up in 2 mins and use the referral code BONUS20 to get $20 after 3 card purchases in your first 30 days.
Rates and fees
Everyday banking without the fees
|Fees
|Charges
Set up and monthly fees
Free
Payments using the ubank app
Free
Using your card in Australia
Card purchases and ATM cash withdrawals
Free
Some ATM operators may charge a fee
Using your card overseas or online
Card purchases and ATM cash withdrawals
Free
Some ATM operators may charge a fee
Direct debit dishonours
Free
Replacement card in Australia
Free
($7 for Express Post)
Emergency Visa replacement card or cash
$50
App experience
Explore how we're different
We’re not like other banks – we’re all about getting you ahead. We’ll help you track your spending and predict upcoming expenses.
Spending Footprint helps you retrace your spend
Stop wondering where your money went, your Spending Footprint tracks it for you.
We’ve created common spending categories and had a go at sorting your transactions for you.
See how much you’re spending at your favourite stores and food spots.
Stay ahead of your expenses with automatic bill predictions
Take the guesswork out of spending with automatic predictions of your regular payments, bills and subscriptions from over 200 companies. Know what’s around the corner, so you can spend with a smile.
Gain insights into each expense, like how much you’ve paid on previous bills so you don’t get caught out.
If you’re a trigger happy subscriber, we’ve got your back. See the future and catch subscriptions that you no longer want or need.
It’s okay to see other banks
Connect accounts from over 140 financial institutions – we don’t get jealous.
You can even connect your super and investments to get the big picture experience when you check in on your money.
Use our Smart Search feature to find transactions across any of your ubank and connected accounts with just one simple search.
Know your money inside and out
Stay on top of what’s coming in and going out of your ubank accounts with our In & Out feature.
Strike the balance between spending and saving by setting a time period that lines up with your pay cycle.
Plus get a Save account
When you join ubank, you’ll get 2 accounts, a Spend account and a Save account. Our Save account comes with no fees, great interest rates and instant access to your savings.
Join us
How to get started with ubank
Start using your Spend and Save accounts in just 2 minutes.
Download the app
Enter your ID and personal details
Start using your new accounts
To join us, you’ll need to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.