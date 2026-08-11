No fees. No Worries.

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What makes Ubank Spend a better transaction account?

The basics done better

  • Faster set up
  • No fees anywhere
  • Spending Categories
  • Built for you

The benefits of a Ubank Spend account

Money the moment you need it

Spend instantly when you open an account

No need for a travel card

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Take a holiday from fees overseas

Explore travel benefits

Ubank’s best features and tools

Powerful features in your pocket

Don’t just take it from us...

The experts also say Ubank is Money Done Better.

Turn your daily spending into a cash reward

Find out how to win big

Ubank’s other transaction accounts

Accounts made for how you do Money

Shared accounts

About Shared accounts

Bills accounts

About Bills accounts

How Ubank gives you better money insights

know where your money goes with cash flow

  • The Cash Flow view in your app gives you an overview of the money going in and out of your accounts.

  • Sync your Pay Cycle with Cash Flow for a more personal view, and get real-time insights on your spending.

  • See your transactions sorted into categories and merchants, with the ability to recategorise.

What you need to join Ubank

Ready to start spending?

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FAQs

Questions U Might Ask

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All the fine print