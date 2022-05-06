Lenders Mortgage Insurance (otherwise known as LMI) is a one-off insurance payment that is added to your loan based on the size of your deposit and how much you want to borrow. LMI is usually charged on loans with over 80% LVR, meaning you would need a deposit or equity that’s at least 20% of your property value to avoid paying LMI.

With Ubank, you can apply for an owner occupied or investment home loan repaying principal and interest (P&I) without paying LMI even if you have a deposit as low as 10% (for purchases) or for owner occupied home loans repaying P&I if you have equity as low as 15% (if refinancing) .

Depending on the size of your loan, not having to pay LMI could save you thousands.