Why our Flex variable home loan
What's a Flex variable home loan?
Interest rates
Our Flex variable home loan rates
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.58%
6.34%
6.58%
6.39%
6.63%
6.94%
7.17%
7.24%
7.47%
8.40%
8.62%
VariableInterest only (IO)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.65%
6.69%
6.69%
6.71%
6.74%
6.76%
9.00%
8.89%
Fees
Here's what you'll pay
Fees
Charges
$250
$250 per year
$300 per property
Home loan calculators
Crunch the numbers before you apply
Find out if you could save by refinancing with us
See how much you can borrow and what you’ll pay
Apply online for a loan
Get a loan without stepping a foot out of home
Compare our home loans
See how this loan compares
Home loans comparison table
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
Flex variable
up to $20K during fixed term
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
Flex variable
up to $20K during fixed term
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Flex variable
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Flex variable
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Flex split loans
Flex variable
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Flex split loans
up to $20K during fixed term
up to $20K during fixed term
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
Already have a loan with us?
Want the key facts?