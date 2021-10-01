Why our Neat variable home loan
What's a Neat variable home loan?
Our Neat variable home loans are perfect if you’re looking for a loan with no frills and no fuss. Whether you’re buying a home or investing, you’ll get low variable rates and no annual fee, as well as unlimited additional payments that you can redraw whenever you like.
Interest rates
Our Neat variable home loan rates
The lower your LVR, the lower your rate.
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
|Loan to value ratio (LVR)
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a.1
Up to 60%
2.14%
2.15%
Up to 70%
2.24%
2.25%
Up to 80%
2.34%
2.35%
Up to 85%
2.79%
2.81%
Neat standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.00%
4.02%
Fees
Here's what you'll pay
These are the fees you’ll pay with our Neat variable home loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.
|Fees
|Charges
Loan advance fee
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
$250
Valuation fee
We’ll cover any valuation under $360. If it’s more, we’ll pay the first $360.
Free
up to $360
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across your Neat home loan.
$0
Discharge fee
To discharge your property at your request.
$300 per property
Compare our home loans
See how this loan compares
Neat variableTake it back to basics with no annual fee and low variable rates
Own variablePay off your loan faster with 100% interest offset on your ubank accounts
Own fixedLock in your rate for up to 5 years and budget with confidence
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
up to $20K during fixed term
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
up to $20K during fixed term
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across your Neat home loan and up to 5 Own split loans
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
Compare all our interest rates and fees
Already have a loan with us?
Find out everything there is to know about making changes to your loan.
Want the key facts?
