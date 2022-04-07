Why our Neat variable home loan
What's a Neat variable home loan?
Interest rates
Our Neat variable home loan rates
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.36%
6.34%
6.36%
6.39%
6.41%
6.94%
6.96%
7.24%
7.26%
8.25%
8.27%
Fees
Here's what you'll pay
Fees
Charges
$250
$0
$300 per property
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Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
Neat variable
up to $20K during fixed term
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
Neat variable
up to $20K during fixed term
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Neat variable
To manage accounts and any changes across your Neat home loan and up to 5 Flex split loans
Neat variable
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across your Neat home loan and up to 5 Flex split loans
up to $20K during fixed term
up to $20K during fixed term
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
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