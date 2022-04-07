Why our Neat variable home loan

What's a Neat variable home loan?

  • No annual fee
  • Redraw freely
  • Neat split imagery
    Pay off your loan faster
  • Digital application icon
    Apply from home

Interest rates

Our Neat variable home loan rates

VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)

Neat Owner occupier variable P&I home loan rates
Loan to value ratio (LVR)
Interest rate p.a.
6.34%
6.36%
6.34%
6.36%
6.39%
6.41%
6.94%
6.96%
7.24%
7.26%
8.25%
8.27%

Fees

Here's what you'll pay

Neat home loan fees
Fees
Charges
$250
$0
$300 per property
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See how this loan compares

Home loan comparison table

Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
Neat variable
Flex variable
Flex fixed
up to $20K during fixed term
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
Neat variable
Flex variable
Flex fixed
up to $20K during fixed term
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Neat variable
Flex variable
Flex fixed
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Neat variable
Flex variable
Flex fixed
To manage accounts and any changes across your Neat home loan and up to 5 Flex split loans
Neat variable
$0
Flex variable
$250 p.a.
Flex fixed
$250 p.a.
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across your Neat home loan and up to 5 Flex split loans
up to $20K during fixed term
up to $20K during fixed term
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
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View rates and fees

All the fine print