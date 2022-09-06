Can a HECS-HELP debt affect your home loan application?

If you used a HECS-HELP loan to fund your uni degree, you might be wondering: will a study loan affect my mortgage process? We’ll answer this question below as well as some other HECS-HELP debt questions you might have.

What is a HECS-HELP debt? And are HECS and HELP debts the same thing?

HECS-HELP is part of a government scheme to help eligible students through uni. HECS-HELP is the official name, with HECS being the more commonly used phrase. HECS (Higher Education Contribution Scheme) can cover all or part of your course fees, up to a maximum amount.

How is HECS repaid?

Once you reach a certain income threshold, you must start making compulsory repayments through the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), even if you are still studying. To manage compulsory repayments, advise your employer if you have a HECS debt. If you move overseas, you will have the same repayment requirements as those who live in Australia. This repayment threshold changes yearly, so check out the ATO’s website if you’re wondering about the current repayment rate. A quick online search for HECS debt news can also get you up to date with any recent changes.

Do you pay interest on your HECS debt?

The good news is that HECS‑HELP debt doesn’t build up interest like a typical loan. However, it is indexed each year to keep up with changes in the cost of living.

Indexation is now calculated using whichever is lower: CPI or the Wage Price Index (WPI).

You can find more details on current indexation rates on the ATO website.

Should I pay off my HECS debt early?

It’s hard to say if you should pay your HECS debt off early given it really depends on your individual circumstances. Consider any other debts you are repaying and whether your money is better utilised in paying these off first or used towards any other savings or financial goals you might have. It all comes down to what’s most important to you in terms of your financial situation and goals.

How does HECS affect home loan applications? And how do lenders treat HECS debt?

HECS debt isn’t treated like a typical loan by most lenders. They may assess HECS debt differently because repayments are linked to your income rather than fixed repayment amounts. While it can reduce how much you can borrow, it may have less impact than other debts like credit cards or personal loans.

This reflects a more recent shift in how lenders can assess HECS, with a more flexible approach now often applied due to updated lending guidance. To learn more about how lenders approach HECS loans you can read more on APRA’s site.

How do you find out your current HECS debt?

There are a few ways to find out how much you owe:

Login to the online HECS-HELP portal

Head to the myGov website

Give the ATO a call on 1300 650 225

Getting that loan

Our home loan process is pretty smooth if you’ve got everything prepared. You can apply for a Ubank home loan without even stepping foot outside home when you use our simple digital application process. We’ll look at your income, expenses and existing debt to figure out if we’re a good match for each other.

Other than that, happy house-hunting!