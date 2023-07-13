Buying a home

We’ll help guide the way for your first home loan journey

  • How much could I borrow?
  • Say what now?
  • Understand the financials
  • Get pre-approval
  • Secure the property
  • Get unconditional approval
  • Loan offer & sign
  • Settlement & pick up keys

Tips and guides

Explore a few tips to buying a property

Buying A Home
Our step-by-step guide to applying for and buying
9 Oct 2026
You might have heard that preparation is the key to buying your first home. But what does that involve?
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Buying A Home
What is Lenders Mortgage Insurance?
5 Sep 2023
Buying a home is super exciting, but there are a few extra costs other than your property price. One is Lender's Mortgage Insurance, but not all banks charge it.
Read more
Buying A Home
What is stamp duty, and why do I need to pay it?
5 Sep 2023
If you're buying your first home or an investment property, stamp duty could be one of the bulkiest upfront costs you pay.
Read more
Check out our guides

Borrowing capacity

How much could I borrow?

Do you know which grants you could be eligible for?

Explore buying grants
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  • Award winning home loans
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    Pay down your loan faster
  • Talk with a real person
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    Get a quick decision

How to get a loan with us

Applying for a pre-approval is easy

Want to chat about buying your first home?

Book a call

All the fine print

Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?

Apply now
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Ready to get a home loan with Ubank?