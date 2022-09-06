Skip to content
Skip to login

Buying a home

We’ll help guide the way for your first home loan journey

Buying your first home is an exciting journey. We want it to feel more like an epic adventure than a side hustle. Our lending specialists can help get you started with the right home loan.

Check below for a step-by-step guide to buying a property which may help you crack what all the jargon means. Use our calculator to see what you could afford and get the lowdown on the property market from our helpful tips and guides. You can even apply easily online.

The key steps to buying your first home

  • How much could I borrow?

    Use our calculator to figure out how much you could afford

  • Say what now?

    LMI? CGT? IDK!
    Understand all the jargon

  • Understand the financials

    Consider extra costs and potential grants you could be eligible for

  • Get pre-approval

    A pre-approval gives you an idea of what you could borrow

  • Secure the property

    Get any final inspections, put in your offer, and pay the deposit

  • Get unconditional approval

    Once you’ve found your property, get the final “ok” from your bank

  • Loan offer & sign

    Lock in your home loan by signing the final paper work

  • Settlement & pick up keys

    Purchase of property is complete – its yours now, time to move in!

Tips and guides

Explore a few tips to buying a property

Buying A Home
How to stay within your budget at auction
Here’s some ways to step up your auction strategy and land your dream home for a dream price.
Read more
Buying A Home
Buyer's agents, solicitors and conveyancers
Here's why you may need an agent, conveyancer and solicitor when buying a new home.
Read more
Buying A Home
Can a HECS-HELP debt affect your home loan application?
Will a study loan affect your mortgage process?
Read more
Check out our guides

Borrowing capacity

How much could I borrow?

Let’s crunch the numbers. Just input your income and expenses, and our borrowing calculator will estimate how much you could borrow and what the repayments would be.

Important: The estimated amount you could potentially borrow is a guide only. This calculator doesn’t take into account your individual circumstances. The interest rate applied is the current interest rate for a ubank home loan with principal and interest payments and varies depending on the product you have selected. This calculator assumes principal and interest repayments. Rates and repayments are indicative only and subject to change. If you proceed with a home loan application we’ll ask you to provide further details of your income and expenses. If you want to know more, check out ‘Additional calculator information’ below. Refer to ‘Lets pass the mic to our lawyer’ for important information on our Comparison rates.

Do you know which grants you could be eligible for?

Find out about government help you might be able to get based on your state

Explore buying grants
; opens in a new window

Why get a first home loan with ubank?

  • Award winning home loans

    Get a mix of options with a great value award-wining home loan

  • pay off loan faster
    Pay down your loan faster

    With an offset account(s) and unlimited repayments (on an Own Variable rate loan)

  • Talk with a real person

    Get help from a friendly member of our Australian-based team, 7 days a week

  • Stop watch icon
    Get a quick decision

    Apply online or talk to our specialists for a quick decision and easy application

We’re award winning

That’s a win for you too

Our customers reap the benefits of our award-winning home loans.

How to get a loan with us

Apply for a ubank home loan in 4 easy steps

Want to chat about buying your first home?

Talk it over with one of our lending specialists.
Monday to Friday 9am-8pm, Sat and Sun 9am-6pm (Syd time)

Book a call

  • Explore our home loan products

    Find out everything there is to know about our home loan offerings

    Explore home loans

  • Want the key facts?

    We’ll give you the key facts you need to know about your preferred loan.

    Get your key facts sheet

Ready to get a home loan with ubank?

Apply now
Book a call