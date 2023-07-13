Buying a home
We’ll help guide the way for your first home loan journey
Tips and guides
Explore a few tips to buying a property
Check out our guides
Our step-by-step guide to applying for and buying
You might have heard that preparation is the key to buying your first home. But what does that involve?
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What is Lenders Mortgage Insurance?
Buying a home is super exciting, but there are a few extra costs other than your property price. One is Lender's Mortgage Insurance, but not all banks charge it.
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What is stamp duty, and why do I need to pay it?
If you're buying your first home or an investment property, stamp duty could be one of the bulkiest upfront costs you pay.
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Borrowing capacity
How much could I borrow?
Do you know which grants you could be eligible for?
How to get a loan with us
Applying for a pre-approval is easy
Want to chat about buying your first home?
Explore our home loan products
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