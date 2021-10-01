How can I withdraw cash using my Visa Debit card or digital wallet?

You can withdraw cash using your Visa Debit card by:

using any ATM worldwide that accepts Visa

selecting “Savings” or “Cheque” in store and asking for cash out (supported merchants only).

You can withdraw cash using Apple Pay at supported merchants by selecting “eftpos SAV” or “eftpos CHQ” in Apple Wallet prior to making the payment. If you don’t see this option in your digital wallet, you might need to add your card to your digital wallet again. For steps on adding your card, check out our FAQ on how to add your Visa Debit card to your digital wallet.