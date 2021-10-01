This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How do I add my Visa Debit card to my digital wallet?
You can add your Visa Debit card to your chosen digital wallet by either:
- Heading to the “Cards” tab in the ubank app and selecting “Add to Apple/Google Pay” – you can do this without your physical card and start spending within seconds
- Waiting for your physical Visa Debit card to arrive, and then going to the digital wallet app on your phone and manually entering your card details.