This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
I received a referral code. What do I do?
Once you’ve downloaded the app, make sure you enter the referral code you received on the “About you” screen during the sign-up process.
Then put some money into your new account and treat yourself to something. You’ll get your $20 bonus after you’ve made your third purchase. Get more details on our refer a friend page.
