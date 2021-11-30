Existing customers
How to refer your family and friends
Grab your code
To find your invite code, simply open your ubank app and head to “Settings”
Share the love
Invite your friends and family
to sign up by sharing your code with them
Get rewarded
You’ll each score $20 after your friend or family member makes 3 card purchases in their first 30 days
To join us, your friend or family member needs to be over 16 years old and an Australian citizen or permanent resident.
New customers
Received an invite code?
Lucky you! It takes less than 2 minutes to sign up and enter your mate’s code – you’ll be closer to that $20 bonus in no time.
Where do I enter the code?
Once you’ve downloaded our app, make sure you enter the referral code you received on the “About you” screen during the sign up process.
I’ve signed up already, what next?
Put some money into your account – you can transfer from any other Australian bank account. You’ll find your BSB and account number in our app.
Then go treat yourself by making 3 card purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay™, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay or your ubank Visa Debit card within 30 days of signing up.
That’s it! You’ll receive your $20 bonus in your Spend account within a couple of days.
FAQs
Have any questions?