Everyday money
Everyday money
Get a better daily view with our spending, bills and savings accounts
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Spend with confidence
Our Spend account give you more visibility so you can feel good about how you spend
A separate place for bills
Our Bills account gives you a separate place to set aside money to cover your bills
Become a successful saver
Our Save account comes with great rates and savings tools to help you get ahead
Share your finances
Open a shared account in just a few seconds to Spend or Save with your partner-in-finance
Home loans
Our home loans
A perfect mix of home loan options with a simple online application
Explore home loans
I’m buying
Find info and a mix of loan options to buy your first or next home
I’m refinancing
Switch to Ubank and get the benefits of an award-winning home loan
I’m investing
Get on the ladder, rentvest, or grow your investment property portfolio
10% deposit home loans
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Manage my loan
Win your home loan repayments up to $100k
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Why us
Why us
We're here to help you get ahead with your money
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Get help
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