Where do I enter the code?

Once you’ve downloaded our app, make sure you enter the referral code you received on the “About you” screen during the sign up process.

I’ve signed up already, what next?

Put some money into your account – you can transfer from any other Australian bank account. You’ll find your BSB and account number in our app.

Then go treat yourself by making 3 card purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay™, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay or your ubank Visa Debit card within 30 days of signing up.