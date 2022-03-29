What accounts will I get when I first join?

When you first join us, you’ll generally get two accounts: a Spend account and a Save account.

Your Spend account lets you transfer money and make purchases using the linked Visa Debit card or your digital wallet for your everyday spending needs.

Your Save account lets you earn interest on your savings. Find out more about earning interest with our Save accounts.

We also have a Bills account, which lets you set aside funds for committed expenses, allowing you to budget within your pay cycle.

If you’re a new to bank home loan customer, you’ll automatically get a Bills account when you join. Otherwise, opening a Bills account is optional.