What accounts will I get?
When you join us, you’ll get two accounts: a Spend account and a Save account.
Your Spend account lets you transfer money and make purchases using the linked Visa Debit card or your digital wallet.
Your Save account lets you earn interest on your money. Find out more about earning interest with our Save accounts. You can open an additional nine Save accounts, whether they’re individual or shared, via the app.