How do I remove a pending transaction I’ve already finalised payment for?

If there is a purchase on your account that is currently pending and you’ve already finalised the purchase through another payment method please give us a call on 13 30 80 or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).

Note we will need authorisation from the store or provider before we can lift the hold, we’ll walk you through how this can be obtained over the phone.

Example

You may have pre-paid for accommodation but a security deposit was still required when you checked in & you used your Ubank visa debit card for this.

If you have checked out and there are no outstanding charges and the hold is still present on your account then please call us and we will assist.