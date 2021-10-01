How do I close my Spend or Save account?

To close your account, you can send an email to service@ubank.com.au (just make sure you have no money in your account or pending transactions) or give us a call on 13 30 80, or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 6pm on weekends.