What is the Welcome Bonus Rate and how does it work?
The Welcome Bonus Rate is made up of our Everyday Bonus Rate (which is a variable rate and subject to change) plus a fixed bonus margin (once applied to your Save accounts, this margin won’t decrease for you).
If you join from 9 October 2026 and are eligible for a Welcome Bonus Rate, your fixed bonus margin on your individual accounts is 0.90% p.a.
Rates on your Shared accounts may be different. Check your app for the rates that apply for each of your accounts.
If you joined before 9 October 2026 and are on a Welcome Bonus Rate, your fixed bonus margin will remain at 0.75% until your Welcome Bonus Rate period is over.
After your Welcome Bonus Rate period is over, your Save accounts will roll onto the Everyday Bonus Rate.
For our current bonus rates, click here.
Find the Welcome Bonus Rate terms and conditions here.