This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What should I do if I suspect someone has used my card to make a fraudulent purchase?
If you suspect a fraudulent purchase has been made using your Visa Debit card, you should notify us immediately by calling us on 13 30 80 or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available 24/7.
