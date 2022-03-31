Can I put a temporary block on my card if I think I have misplaced it?

Yes, just head to the ‘Cards’ in your app and select ‘Lock card’. This will stop any payments being made from the card until you unlock it – excluding pre-authorised regular payments like your gym membership or Netflix subscription. These will continue while the card is locked.

Please note, both your physical and digital card will be blocked. If you only want to lock your physical or digital card, you can do this by tapping ‘Control card usage’ and switching off the payment types you want to block.