How can I tell if I’m eligible for a Welcome Bonus Rate?

If you meet the eligibility terms and conditions of the Welcome Bonus Rate offer here, you’ll receive an email letting you know that your Welcome Bonus Rate is now active.

You’ll also able to find your Welcome Bonus Rates within the ‘Your rate breakdown’ screen in any of your eligible Save or Shared Save accounts. In the app and online banking transaction listings, you’ll be able to see another line with the text “Welcome Bonus Component”. This is the extra amount of interest you earn on top of your Everyday Bonus Interest while your Welcome Bonus Rate applies.