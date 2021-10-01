This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What do I need to open an account?
To open an account, you’ll need an Australian mobile number and at least 1 of the following types of Australian issued ID:
- a driver licence
- passport
- Medicare card
- birth certificate.
You’ll need 2 kinds of ID if you’re under 18.
Can't find what you're looking for?
If our FAQs don’t have the answers you need, you can reach out to our support team.