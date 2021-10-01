ubank FAQs

What do I need to open an account?

To open an account, you’ll need an Australian mobile number and at least 1 of the following types of Australian issued ID:

  • a driver licence
  • passport
  • Medicare card
  • birth certificate.

You’ll need 2 kinds of ID if you’re under 18.

