This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
Can I create a PayID for my ubank accounts?
You sure can! Head to the “Settings” tab in the app to create your PayID by linking your registered mobile number or email address to any of your Spend or Save accounts.
Once you’ve set up your PayID, instead of sharing your BSB and account number with your friends, simply let them know your PayID and you’ll receive the money instantly into your chosen account.