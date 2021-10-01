This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
Which digital wallets can I use?
If you want to pay with your mobile or smartwatch, you can add your Visa Debit card to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, as well as Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. Compatible devices only.
If you’re using an iPhone or Android device, you can set up Apple Pay or Google Pay instantly from the “Cards” screen in your app before your physical card has even arrived.