When will I get the Refer A Friend bonus?
The bonus will be paid once your friend has signed up using your invite code and met the eligibility criteria including by making 5 eligible card purchases within their first 30 days. Generally, you should allow up to a month for the bonus to appear in your Spend account.
I haven’t received the bonus yet
Here’s a few things to check before getting in touch with us:
- it’s been greater than a month since meeting eligibility
- your friend entered your unique code while signing up to Ubank
- your friend made 5 eligible card purchases which have settled within 30 days of signing up
- the card payment isn’t showing as “pending” in your friend’s transaction history
- your friend hasn’t been a Ubank customer in the past 12 months
- both you and your friend must be over 18 at the time your friend joins Ubank