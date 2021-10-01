How can I put money in?

As we’re fully digital without any branches, you need to transfer money into your account from another Australian bank account or have your salary paid directly into your account. We don’t accept cash or cheques. If your other bank supports Osko payments, the money should arrive in your ubank account straight away.

If you set up a PayID with us, you’ll be able to transfer money into your ubank accounts instantly using just your mobile number or email address.