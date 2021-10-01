This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
How do I open a shared account?
Both you and your partner-in-finance must be customers of ubank. Once you are, head to the “Accounts” tab in the app and select “Add a new account” at the bottom of the page.
All you have to do is add your partner-in-finance’s mobile number and when they accept your invitation, your shared account will be open immediately… it’s as easy as that!