What is Unclaimed Money and how does it impact my accounts?

If you have not used your account(s) for 7 years, (for example, by making deposits or withdrawals), the account may be closed and the balance transferred to the Commonwealth Government for safe keeping.

ubank will notify you at your last known address at least 30 days before to allow you to use and re-activate your account.

For more information on unclaimed money, including how to search for it and claim it, see the ASIC website (http://www.asic.gov.au ).