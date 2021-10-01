This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What do I do if I notice an unauthorised transaction has gone through my account?
If you believe there has been an unauthorised transaction on your account, you should notify us immediately by calling us on 13 30 80 or +61 2 9070 0202 if you’re overseas. We’re available 24/7.
